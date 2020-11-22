Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: When teens pull stunts

“How’s your teenage daughter doing?” I asked a mom friend last week.
“Ohhhh,” said the mom, shaking her head. “She tried to pull a stunt the other day.”
A stunt.
I didn’t have to ask the details: I knew EXACTLY what she meant. Teenagers are always trying to pull a stunt. You know, get away with something. Pull a fast one. Throw momma under the train.
It wasn’t so long ago that we had three teenagers. And it seemed like one of them was always trying to pull some kind of stunt.
It’s hard to stay on top of the stunts. When you’re in the middle of raising teenagers, your brain is already working at maximum capacity. It’s like a game of 3-D chess and you’re playing a teenage grandmaster. And you’re blindfolded.
One Huffman daughter, then in college, accidentally left her backpack with marijuana(!) in my car. A younger Huffman daughter, still in high school, then borrowed my car and unknowingly drove all around Napa with her older sister’s DRUG STASH sitting in the passenger seat next to her.
Oooohhh, when I found out, I was spitting mad.
IF YOUR SISTER HAD GOTTEN PULLED OVER SHE WOULD HAVE ENDED UP IN JUVENILE HALL! I yelled. AND YOU WOULD BE IN EVEN BIGGER TROUBLE THAN YOU ARE RIGHT NOW!
The would-be pot smoker was then asked to leave the house for five days to reflect upon her life choices. It was the first and hopefully last time I have to kick a kid out.
One teen told us that she was having a sleepover at a girlfriend’s house. Rookie mom didn’t realize that was code for “This Is A Trick.”
Did I call the girlfriend’s mom to confirm this? Nope. I was blissfully unaware of said trickery.
Turns out said teen actually went on a road trip WITH BOYS. Oh lord. I wanted to throttle her when I found out.
One Huffman daughter ordered some, ahem, personal items on Amazon.com. Using my husband’s Amazon Prime account. Which sends him a receipt via email for every purchase.
I did not need to know THAT about my daughter, he said, wincing.
Speaking of stunts, I’m not 100% innocent in all of this. I pulled a few when I was a teenager. Like my senior year when my girls Catholic high school held the prom at the then-Christian Brothers WINERY(!).
At the prom, my then-boyfriend and I decided it would be a GREAT idea to hide from the chaperones and sneak off from the prom for our own little “party.”
In his rented tuxedo and my formal gown, we ran through the vineyards and drove away in his parent’s car. (No mom, I don’t know why my high heels are muddy and why my dress hem is so dirty!)
What did we do? Found a dark street and made out, naturally! (Grown Up Jennifer is happy to report that’s as far as it went.)
I’m sure the Huffman teenagers got away with all kinds of other stunts that I don’t know about. Girls, please do not confess now. I need to maintain the illusion that I was fully aware of all stunts and managed to thwart all of them. Don’t ruin it for me.
Just no more stunts, OK?
WATCH NOW: THANKSGIVING FIRE SAFETY TIPS
PHOTOS: THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Clay Bennett cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Restaurants, places of worship, winery tasting rooms and fitness centers will be able to serve the public only outdoors. Retail stores will be…
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, the luxury resort and residential community, said to cost $250 million to $275 million, is located south of …
The streets, front yards and houses may look similar to those elsewhere in Napa, even those just a few hundred yards away. But more than a doz…
Five employees and 18 students attending classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District have contracted the coronavirus.
Kohl’s and Chick-fil-A fans: Napa has good news for you. The city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant should open on Soscol Avenue at Gasser Drive …
Napa Valley restaurants, already battered by a year of COVID-19 restrictions, three devastating wildfires and a near drying-up of all internat…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
The pending placement in a rural Napa neighborhood of a 76-year-old man deemed a sexually violent predator has rallied his Coombsville neighbo…
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.