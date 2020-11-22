Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: When teens pull stunts

The would-be pot smoker was then asked to leave the house for five days to reflect upon her life choices. It was the first and hopefully last time I have to kick a kid out.

One teen told us that she was having a sleepover at a girlfriend’s house. Rookie mom didn’t realize that was code for “This Is A Trick.”

Did I call the girlfriend’s mom to confirm this? Nope. I was blissfully unaware of said trickery.

Turns out said teen actually went on a road trip WITH BOYS. Oh lord. I wanted to throttle her when I found out.

One Huffman daughter ordered some, ahem, personal items on Amazon.com. Using my husband’s Amazon Prime account. Which sends him a receipt via email for every purchase.

I did not need to know THAT about my daughter, he said, wincing.

Speaking of stunts, I’m not 100% innocent in all of this. I pulled a few when I was a teenager. Like my senior year when my girls Catholic high school held the prom at the then-Christian Brothers WINERY(!).

At the prom, my then-boyfriend and I decided it would be a GREAT idea to hide from the chaperones and sneak off from the prom for our own little “party.”