Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Wiping it up

I don’t know about you but grocery shopping these days has turned into a miserable treasure hunt, one where things like sugar and flour have vanished from shelves, toilet paper and paper towels are now rationed and you have to shop first thing in the morning if you want to even try to buy a dozen eggs.
Headed to Costco for a ready-to-bake chicken pot pie that a certain family happens to love or a 12-pack of your favorite frozen salmon burgers?
Better be prepared to wait in line. The store is only letting so many people inside at a time.
This has serious implications for us Huffmans because in addition to chicken pot pie/salmon burgers, one of our other favorite Costco buys are the jumbo packs of toilet paper and paper towels.
Usually one pack of each can last us for months. But these days we’re going through paper towels and TP like crazy. That’s because me, my husband, Sonoma State Girl and Portland College girl -- eight hands and four tushes -- are now home almost 24/7.
The paper towel situation is particularly out of control.
Yes, there are two perfectly fine dish towels hanging on the oven door in our kitchen, but for some reason we Huffmans seem to have an attitude about actually using them.
Apparently, we are dish towel snobs.
Why? Not sure. As a parent, I model good dish towel use. I hang matching dish towels in seasonally appropriate colors and themes. I wash them regularly. We have a designated cabinet – just for dish towels.
But no, instead, we prefer to use paper towel after paper towel.
A paper towel for this! A paper towel for that! Do we imagine that there is a secret paper towel factory running day and night in our garage – one that magically produces a fresh supply of paper towels every morning?
It’s as if the extra millisecond to reach 12 extra inches to the REUSABLE dishtowel is just soooooo difficult. Why expend all that extra effort when a roll of perfectly clean, fresh and unsullied paper towels is right in front of us?
We couldn’t possibly.
Which lead me to my recent quest to buy paper towels.
Normally I’d ask Grandma Sue to buy us the jumbo pack on one of her regular Costco runs. But on her most recent trip, after seeing the lines of people waiting to get into Costco she promptly turned around and went straight back home.
I’m not waiting that line, she said. “That’s nutso.”
And in that single moment, on that fateful day in history, the supply chain of vital goods to the Huffman home was thus broken.
I faced the hard truth: I was on my own.
A few days later, I noticed that after weeks of empty shelves, Target actually had a small selection of paper towels for sale.
It was not my favorite Costco paper towel, but a generic, no–name brand.
The packaging was plain and bland. Nothing about the look of this packet of paper towels inspired me to purchase it.
I reluctantly picked up the two-pack. It felt light. Suspiciously light. I squeezed it. There was an excess of squeezability. The roll was wound loosely, not tight like “better” paper towels.
Nice try, paper towel maker. I can see through your little games. This was clearly an inferior paper towel product.
I hadn’t even bought them yet but I already knew the truth: I was going to hate using those paper towels. They’re going to be thin. They will fall apart with one swipe of a sticky countertop. Just one drop of dried maple syrup will be enough to eat this paper towel alive.
They will most definitely not get the job done.
Every time I use one of these pathetic substitutes, I will curse the day I made this purchase. I will shake my fist at my paper towel naiveté.
But what could I do? They were literally the ONLY paper towels in the store.
I put a two-pack in my cart.
I’m just hoping Grandma Sue will reconsider that line at Costco before I have to use them.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
