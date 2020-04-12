Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Wiping it up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I don’t know about you but grocery shopping these days has turned into a miserable treasure hunt, one where things like sugar and flour have vanished from shelves, toilet paper and paper towels are now rationed and you have to shop first thing in the morning if you want to even try to buy a dozen eggs.

Headed to Costco for a ready-to-bake chicken pot pie that a certain family happens to love or a 12-pack of your favorite frozen salmon burgers?

Better be prepared to wait in line. The store is only letting so many people inside at a time.

This has serious implications for us Huffmans because in addition to chicken pot pie/salmon burgers, one of our other favorite Costco buys are the jumbo packs of toilet paper and paper towels.

Usually one pack of each can last us for months. But these days we’re going through paper towels and TP like crazy. That’s because me, my husband, Sonoma State Girl and Portland College girl -- eight hands and four tushes -- are now home almost 24/7.

The paper towel situation is particularly out of control.

Yes, there are two perfectly fine dish towels hanging on the oven door in our kitchen, but for some reason we Huffmans seem to have an attitude about actually using them.