Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Ya Ya, Fur-lough!

I cleaned out old drawers in Craftland. I sorted all my pens and pencils. Hello Sharpie pen collection – I love your complete selection of colors and tip sizes. Because you never know when you will suddenly need both a fine line and chisel tip fuchsia Sharpie. It can happen.

I went to my favorite scrapbook store in Dixon three different times. What?

Each visit was devoted to a different objective whether that was just the right shade of stamping ink, or Fourth of July themed paper, or a certain kind of glue. Because god forbid I run out in the middle of a project. And with two weeks off, I could drive to Dixon every dang day if I felt like it. SO TAKE THAT MR. FURLOUGH ORDERER.

I swore I wasn’t going to clean during my furlough but I will admit to doing one particular dirty job – cleaning the window tracks at our house.

The Huffman house window track cleaner has obviously fallen down on the job because our window tracks were full of many years of dust and yuck. Ew, ew, ew.

If I was rich I would never clean another window track in my life. I would hire an assistant whose only job would be to clean that part of my house. And the toilets too.

Ya Ya…. Ding Dong!

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.