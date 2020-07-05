Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Ya Ya, Fur-lough!

Oooh, that first day back at work after two weeks off (furlough or not) is rough.
There are phone messages to answer, 1,233 emails to sift through. Deadlines to get reacquainted with.
It feels a little bit like wearing a wool sweater. With a tight neck. It’s scratchy and uncomfortable and may require an antihistamine.
But back to my furlough.
The first few days were spent getting loose mentally. Letting go of the tension. Shaking it off. Like doing many big arm circles and shoulder shrugs.
It helped that Colorado Girl was still in Napa while on her own furlough. We put our masks on and went to random stores on random errands. With only a weekend off, I’m not going to drive to El Cerrito to visit a Daiso store. But with two weeks off — Daiso here we come!
Ever been to a Daiso?
It’s like the Japanese equivalent to a dollar store. But with cuter stickers and doodads. Many different kinds of pencils, panda tote bags, bunny shaped eye masks, slippers, odd candy… even HEDGEHOG pillows! I bought a basketful of “stuff” for just $24. Furlough finance win!
The next day we went to Sebastopol to visit my favorite thrift store. The Legacy shop benefits the Sebastopol Senior Center and get this – sells only craft and fabric supplies.
I’ll never forget stumbling into the shop for the first time. Fabric by the pound? Buttons by the bag? VINTAGE SEWING PATTERNS!? Sweet Jesus in Heaven someone bring me the smelling salts because I’m going down.
We watched a bunch of movies at home during furlough, some better than others.
First: “Lord of the Rings” – the one where Bilbo goes on an adventure. It’s a classic. Incomparable. If you disagree well then it’s over between us.
“The Lighthouse”: Gory and too dark. A bird dies, violently. Two men, who probably smell, fight. Just too much.
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” staring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, is a cute comedy with lots of laughs – pure Will Farrell fun.
It includes a goofy song: “Ya, Ya, Ding, Dong!”
After you listen to this song make sure you listen to another, completely different, song after that. Otherwise “Ya, Ya, Ding, Dong” will get stuck in your head.
After saying goodbye to Colorado Girl and Guy, who had to return to Real Life in Denver, I consoled myself by reclaiming her bedroom AKA Craftland.
I bought 15 storage bins at Target. To the other Target storage bin buyers: I apologize. I totally hogged all the bins.
I cleaned out old drawers in Craftland. I sorted all my pens and pencils. Hello Sharpie pen collection – I love your complete selection of colors and tip sizes. Because you never know when you will suddenly need both a fine line and chisel tip fuchsia Sharpie. It can happen.
I went to my favorite scrapbook store in Dixon three different times. What?
Each visit was devoted to a different objective whether that was just the right shade of stamping ink, or Fourth of July themed paper, or a certain kind of glue. Because god forbid I run out in the middle of a project. And with two weeks off, I could drive to Dixon every dang day if I felt like it. SO TAKE THAT MR. FURLOUGH ORDERER.
I swore I wasn’t going to clean during my furlough but I will admit to doing one particular dirty job – cleaning the window tracks at our house.
The Huffman house window track cleaner has obviously fallen down on the job because our window tracks were full of many years of dust and yuck. Ew, ew, ew.
If I was rich I would never clean another window track in my life. I would hire an assistant whose only job would be to clean that part of my house. And the toilets too.
Ya Ya…. Ding Dong!
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.