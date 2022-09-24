Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: The summer the music died

I know nothing about Christian heavy metal music, yet here I was in SoCal for the funeral of one of its celebrated performers, Michael Bloodgood.

My connection with Bloodgood, he of the Christian Music Hall of Fame, was Cheryl. He was married to one of her high school besties, Marilyn, for almost a half century.

Michael suffered a stroke last spring. While recovering this summer in a rehab facility, he was upended by COVID.

I never met Bloodgood, but Cheryl had told compelling stories. He and Marilyn were a power Christian couple. They raised three sons who became ballet dancers. Michael performed with his band, Bloodgood, while pastoring a church in Washington State. And while his surname sounded made up – a moniker designed to sell albums – it wasn’t. Michael was born a Bloodgood.

The funeral was set for Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, which isn’t the Forest Lawn where all the stars are buried. That Forest Lawn is in Hollywood.

But the Glendale Forest Lawn is the original and the largest, with more than a quarter million people resting for eternity on 300 serene acres. And as for celebrities, Michael Jackson and Humphrey Bogart lie here, which isn’t too shabby in the stars department.

In coming to pay respects and bolster Marilyn, Cheryl was joined by two childhood buddies, Sue and Nina. They had been an inseparable foursome at Crescenta Valley High School. I had only a slight role to play, that of supportive partner.

We gathered in a stone chapel to hear tearful tributes by the Bloodgood sons and watch a montage of family and band photos accompanied by Bloodgood songs. The band’s outfits were outrageous, which is to say they were real rockers.

While many dabbed at their eyes, I sat quietly, trying to comprehend a genre of music and a faith-based life so far removed from my own. My attention kept returning to the stoic widow, dressed in black, who sat two rows ahead. What do you do when your life partner, someone larger than life, is gone? What kind of existence do you reconstruct for yourself?

After the service, everyone gathered outside while the coffin was positioned for the ride to the grave site. When I returned from a restroom detour, I found Cheryl gathered with Sue, Nina and the widow.

This will be awkward as hell, I thought. What can I contribute but perfunctory condolences?

That’s not how it played out. Before I could say a word, Marilyn had words for me.

Looking me straight in the eye, she said, “I bet you’re looking for an angle for your column.”

Nothing had prepared me for this. How does a woman whom I’ve never met even know I have a column? Do I not belong here? Should I slink away?

Marilyn wasn’t done. “I bet your brain is whirring for an angle,” she continued.

My brain hadn’t been whirring – not about a future column, anyway. The very notion seemed crass.

Then I realized Marilyn wasn’t rebuking me. Wise to journalists and their ways, she was teasing — and smiling.

After the funeral, we all gathered on a rooftop in downtown Glendale for light eats and socializing. I sat with Sue and Nina and their husbands as they processed a dear friend’s loss. All of us surely carried a heightened sense of our own mortality.

Marilyn circulated through the crowd, projecting great composure. When she joined the La Crescenta alums, she spoke of the uncertainties that lay ahead. The number of issues to be resolved was staggering. When she occasionally struck notes of humor, her sharing became unbearable poignant.

Having no role to play in this group catharsis, I wandered off to take photos, then stood gobsmacked at the magnificence of San Fernando Valley vista – the silhouetted palms, the imposing San Gabriels, the fiery orb of orange that was sinking toward the Pacific.

It was overwhelmingly beautiful. I had never felt so alive.