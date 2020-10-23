Lisa Adams Walter: Furry, Feathered Friends: A team efforts saves kittens after the Glass Fire

Queenie and Winifred are now thriving after their surgery, and well into a long recovery, as frequent bandage changes are required for burn patients. They received the gift of survival, while the Mund family, received the gift of a glimmer of hope. As well as one less thing to worry about, while beginning the process of rebuilding and healing.

“Three years ago no one was ready for these fires, no one was paying attention.,” Stevens recalls. “Now we meet every quarter, there is a lot to it. The main thing is that just like the wine industry, the animal community is very relationship-focused. We have a very high-functioning leadership team. I am proud that Jameson Humane is part of it, we all work together and know what we do best. We stay out of each other’s way. It really is a triangle of love. We are all talking to each other. At the end of the day, it is wine country, and we put our best foot forward not only for the public but for the animals.”