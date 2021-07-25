Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Obi-Wan Kenobi motorcycles round the world

If you enjoyed watching Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy in 1999-2005 and Charley Boorman as Tomme in “The Emerald Forest”, a favorite old movie of ours set in Brazil, you will enjoy their television series. Boorman and McGregor are actors and family men first, but they are also avid motorcyclists.
The first part, "Long Way Round," available on Netflix, follows their trip around the world from London east through Europe, Russia, Mongolia and Siberia. They fly their motorcycles to Alaska and then cruise to New York. The second, "Long Way Down," covers their travels from Northern Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa. The third and last, "Long Way Up," covers their trip from Tierra del Fuego at the tip of South America north to Los Angeles. These are available on Apple TV.
Philip and I have ridden motorcycles for years, so it was easy for us to relate to this series as McGregor and Boorman travel the world. We can remember riding in hot deserts, freezing mountains, hot asphalt highways, and huge rain and hail storms as we crisscrossed North America. However, if you are not a motorcyclist, there are still many other ways you can enjoy these shows. If these trips were just a travel log, then Michelangelo’s paintings would be just a drawing. These rides are so much more.
Even if you are a skilled motorcyclist, maintaining control of the bike is sometimes difficult. Each part of their travels has challenges to overcome. You will see roads covered by raging rivers, washed-out wooden bridges, marshlands, tracks through deep sand and giant potholes. Weather plays a big role in motorcycling too. Heavy rains, winds, freezing temperatures, and snow and scalding deserts complicate their travels. Except for a photographer and a support team, they must rely on themselves and each other in emergencies.
Ewan and Charley make new best friends at each stop in spite of language barriers. In remote areas, they are invited into family homes for meals. They frequently have to pretend to enjoy the food, even if sometimes they don’t know what they are eating. They enjoy spending time shopping for small souvenirs and always make friends with the locals.
United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is their favorite charity. So they visit children at UNICEF Centers around the world. Even in Mongolia, the children are excited to see Obi-Wan Kenobi, and they often perform and entertain with dancing and singing wearing their colorful local dress. They were always a fun visit that Ewan and Charley enjoyed. In fact, Ewan later adopted a little girl, he could not forget, to join his family.
All during these trips, Charley and Ewan engage in ad-libbed conversations through their two-way radios in their helmets. You can feel their strong bond and friendship. They were experienced and confident riders, but the road and weather conditions often caused spills. They share inner thoughts, fears, anxiety and hopes without shame or embarrassment.
This is a good time to watch Ewan and Charley on these specular trips.
If you enjoy traveling, you will probably recognize many of the places they visit in the US, Canada, Europe, South and Central America, and Africa. No travel hassles, no worries about getting sick in foreign countries. Be comfortable on your couch and watch the world go by just for the modest monthly price of a Netflix or Apple TV subscription.
These two actors are fun, friendly and silly. They are open to anything. They draw excited crowds of film fans who have seen their movies online all over the world. Even while hiking and climbing to Machu Picchu, people asked for autographs and photos. It must be hard to be a tourist when you are a famous movie star. But they were always gracious to their public.
These long-time best friends have made three motorcycle trips lasting months. Details of their travels can be found on Google. Start with the first series and see how these trips progressed. The first part of this series is always preparation. Just stick with them for the adventures.
When the series was all over, we felt there was a vacuum in our lives.
We wanted more.
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
