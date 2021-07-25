Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Obi-Wan Kenobi motorcycles round the world

If you enjoyed watching Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy in 1999-2005 and Charley Boorman as Tomme in “The Emerald Forest”, a favorite old movie of ours set in Brazil, you will enjoy their television series. Boorman and McGregor are actors and family men first, but they are also avid motorcyclists.

The first part, "Long Way Round," available on Netflix, follows their trip around the world from London east through Europe, Russia, Mongolia and Siberia. They fly their motorcycles to Alaska and then cruise to New York. The second, "Long Way Down," covers their travels from Northern Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa. The third and last, "Long Way Up," covers their trip from Tierra del Fuego at the tip of South America north to Los Angeles. These are available on Apple TV.

Philip and I have ridden motorcycles for years, so it was easy for us to relate to this series as McGregor and Boorman travel the world. We can remember riding in hot deserts, freezing mountains, hot asphalt highways, and huge rain and hail storms as we crisscrossed North America. However, if you are not a motorcyclist, there are still many other ways you can enjoy these shows. If these trips were just a travel log, then Michelangelo’s paintings would be just a drawing. These rides are so much more.