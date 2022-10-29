Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Remembering the Dead

The origin of Halloween is ancient and complex. Early Celtic and Druid beliefs, Roman and other countries traditions and religious beliefs are now blended into how we celebrate it today. Halloween has often been described as a hodgepodge of traditions.

When in Northern Ireland years ago, we visited the graveyard in the community where my McWilliams family was known to have lived and where they were buried. We saw many families cleaning their ancestor’s grave sites and putting flowers on them. In a few days they would all come back with food and drink. They were planning to have a picnic near their graves to celebrate their deceased family member’s lives. A Celtic holiday, held on Oct. 31, was called “Samhain,” which means “the end of the harvest.” Many of the Irish pagan beliefs have been changed by the Catholic Church over centuries and are now Christian traditions.

The Romans use to parade the bodies of the deceased in a parade in honor of their passing and would celebrate with food and drink at the grave site. We have adopted a few of the Roman beliefs with parades but over the years we have added costumes, trick or treating for sweets and even horror movies.

Many Napans with Hispanic roots celebrate El Día de los Muertos — the day of the dead — which dates back to the ancient Aztecs. The date now coincides with All Saints Day and is observed the day after the traditional date of Halloween. The two are sometimes observed together.

El Día de los Muertos is not a mournful time. It is a celebration of the people and their lives. They clean their family graves sites and decorate with flowers. They believed the souls of the departed loved ones are close by to provide them with guidance and comfort.

Years ago, I thought of writing about my family members who have passed away. It would be my way of “Remembering the Dead.” I wanted to write a page a person about my ancestors that I knew as a child. I wanted to tell things in little bits and pieces that I can remember. I have collected all their obituaries, which I have kept in a file. These legal documents will provide added information to use in each person’s story. I would love to know personal details about my grandparents, great grandparents, or even my great great grandparents.

If you start doing this now, future relatives might follow your lead and add to your stories. I am suggesting personal things, private thoughts, their personalities or even what they liked for breakfast. Would your little stories make them come alive for you and others? You might discover you have loads in common with them, health issues or even your good looks. Include photographs too if you have them.

Although genealogy charts and trees have been used for years, this would be a terrific addition to your family history. Information on those charts is necessary. But adding your family stories in your genealogy files would make them all come alive once more. I hope this idea would be adopted by your children and their children to keep it going for generations. But someone needs to start doing it.

This is a new project, started by you, and there are no rules. You can organize this in your own way and style. You could make a list of questions or topics you would like answered. Maybe instead you would like to write a page or two about each person. Following the same procedure for each person would help organize it. Keep them in a safe place like a binder for others to read.

Here are a few suggested topics to include: interesting activities and travel, favorite comments or jokes, hobbies, interests, food, projects, habits good or bad, what did they like to wear daily and to read and silly favorite comments. I can guarantee it would be fun read for everyone in your family. But only if you include along with the good, a few fun stories and surprises too.

I plan to start my “Page a Person” with my father’s family. My grandmother, her grown daughter and oldest son moved in with our family in California in the late 1940s and through the early 1950s.

We had a very small house with only one bathroom but we all survived. This is what many families did in those years. They are the only family connection that I knew when growing up. My mother’s family lived in Minnesota. I was the first child from a family of five children. So they probably do not know things that I can tell them now.

Here is an example of a silly story about my 70-year-old grandmother:

“One day I saw my 70-plus year old, gray haired grandmother, Mary Catherine (Wedige) McWilliams, secretly smoking a cigarette. It was a cloudy day and she was hanging up the wash in our basement. A friend and I were spying on her through a little window. We were about 6 or 7 years old, lying on the sidewalk of our house. We were covering our mouths as we were giggling so hard. I could not believe it when I saw a cigarette hanging out the side of her mouth.” This was a real shocker to me at that young age. I am not sure I told my parents because we might have gotten in trouble for spying on her.

On the same page, I will be including a little bit about her life. I want the family to know what I remember about her. She was 100% German and she married a handsome 100% Irishman who was not a farmer. During her married life, she had to run their farm alone with five children in the middle of North Dakota. As many men did in those hard times, her husband took off for Arizona to find gold. He did find it but had no money left to mine for it. He died at his mine in Kingman, Arizona.

Our grandmother was always independent and no one told her what to do. She was a devout church lady, usually prim and proper, a college-educated teacher. She played the organ at our Catholic church across the street from our house.

She was the housekeeper for our Irish priest until they had an argument about how to cook his potatoes. She always dressed up every afternoon to walk downtown Pleasanton to pick up our daily mail. I can picture her wearing a hat and her purse on her arm. As a young child I always remembered her cooking the foulest smelling “sauerkraut” in our kitchen. I could never eat it and still cannot to this day. Looking back, I think she was probably an interesting woman.

I hope you think this is a worthwhile project and one you might start doing. Writing your families personal history will be a proud accomplishment. It will be a gift to future generations and so appreciated. Most families would love to have such information handed down to them. Ask anyone who does genealogy as a hobby. If you decide this is too much work, or you are not interested in doing “A Page a Person,” your family stories will be gone forever. So please, start writing.