Coffe, Tea and Me: SPAM goes to war

Why do I feature SPAM in my column this month? Well, we are at war again and looking for easy things to prepare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But Spam was on my mind because on a recent Pacific Pilgrimage Cruise, which was featured in one of my earlier columns, when we visited the various places Philip's father fought in World War II, our first stop was in Honolulu. We visited Pearl Harbor where Philip's father's battleship was based.

When we visited the gift shop, what caught my eye was a table covered with piles of little red cookbooks with the word SPAM in large bold letters. Picking one up, I just could not believe there was a cookbook for SPAM. I was surprised to see it and told my husband that I had never seen a SPAM cookbook before. He hadn't either. He had a vague memory of eating SPAM during the war while his father was serving in the Pacific, but he hadn't tried it for a long time. I remember hearing about SPAM but I don't think it was ever served in my home while I was growing up. My father could not serve in the war, but his brother went ashore at Normandy on D-Day.

A native Hawaiian woman, who ran the store, heard us talking and came over to the table. She was smiling at my reaction but it was not new to her. She explained that SPAM was a very serious food for all Hawaiians. "They buy it by the case to keep in their homes. Heaven forbid if they run out."