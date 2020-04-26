Coffe, Tea and Me: SPAM goes to war

What comes to your mind when you hear the word "spam"? What if it is spelled SPAM? Does it make a difference to you? If you think the word refers to unwanted or unrecognized email messages that go into your email "spam" folder, you are of a younger generation than I am. The first thing that comes to mind for people of my generation is the can of processed pork and ham called "SPAM".
As we stay sheltered in place in our homes and watch more television, we are often told that the battle against the coronavirus is like a war. Canned SPAM was a war time food product. It was first marketed by Hormel Foods in the late 1930s, but became a world-wide household name and life-saver during World War II. It was served to our troops, as well as to the British and the Russians. Nikita Khrushchev said, "Without SPAM, we wouldn't have been able to feed our army."
I'll bet very few of you have recently, if ever, eaten SPAM. As we hunker down in our homes and cannot go to our favorite restaurants, many of us look for easy comfort meals. Tonight we are having spaghetti again. We have had it several nights and probably will have spaghetti several more nights before this is all over. A close second to spaghetti is chili, followed by various hamburger concoctions. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, bacon and egg sandwiches and tuna sandwiches are Philip's favorite treats, even for dinner. Of course, he thinks peanut butter goes with almost everything.
Why do I feature SPAM in my column this month? Well, we are at war again and looking for easy things to prepare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But Spam was on my mind because on a recent Pacific Pilgrimage Cruise, which was featured in one of my earlier columns, when we visited the various places Philip's father fought in World War II, our first stop was in Honolulu. We visited Pearl Harbor where Philip's father's battleship was based.
When we visited the gift shop, what caught my eye was a table covered with piles of little red cookbooks with the word SPAM in large bold letters. Picking one up, I just could not believe there was a cookbook for SPAM. I was surprised to see it and told my husband that I had never seen a SPAM cookbook before. He hadn't either. He had a vague memory of eating SPAM during the war while his father was serving in the Pacific, but he hadn't tried it for a long time. I remember hearing about SPAM but I don't think it was ever served in my home while I was growing up. My father could not serve in the war, but his brother went ashore at Normandy on D-Day.
A native Hawaiian woman, who ran the store, heard us talking and came over to the table. She was smiling at my reaction but it was not new to her. She explained that SPAM was a very serious food for all Hawaiians. "They buy it by the case to keep in their homes. Heaven forbid if they run out."
Well, I just had to buy a SPAM cookbook, even though I doubted I would ever use it. We walked out of the shop and found our bus waiting to take a group of us back to the ship. We were sitting in the front and I asked our friendly Hawaiian bus driver if what the store clerk had said was true. "Oh yes", he insisted, "We love SPAM and use it daily in our meals. We buy a lot of it."
I can honestly tell you that this little red SPAM cookbook was an interesting and enlightening read. I had no idea that SPAM could be used in such a variety of ways. There are dozens of recipes and suggestions for breakfast, lunch, dinner, parties, desserts and even breads. Philip's favorite SPAM recipe is Gallina de Madre or Mother Hen Toast. He likes Eggs Benedict and Huevos Rancheros, so he makes his own variation with SPAM. You won't find this one in the cookbook.
Gallina de Madre
(Mother Hen)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Use thick cut slices of country bread. Toast bread lightly. Lay bread out on cooking sheet.
Drizzle with olive oil. Place two slices of SPAM on each piece of toast
Nestle SPAM into a nest shape so the egg will rest in the center. Crack an egg and drop it into the nest on each slice. Bake in oven until eggs are just cooked but yokes are still slightly runny (about 10 minutes).
Season with salt and pepper to taste. You can add Salsa, Hollandaise, or Béarnaise sauce as an optional extra.
If you are interested in serving SPAM in your home, I think you can still find SPAM on most grocery store shelves, and this cookbook can be purchased on Amazon. The title is, "SPAM - The Cookbook" by Marguerite Patten.
So, if you want to help win the war again, buy SPAM and keep your family well fed. It worked 75 years ago, and it'll work again today.
