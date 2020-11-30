Coffee, Tea and Me: A cookie exchange party

For many years my friends and I have attended cookie exchange parties. We have exchanged recipes when we found cookies that we loved and could not stop tasting.

I am going to share a few of my favorites. You might recognize the names of these Napa cookie chefs. They are all exceptional women and cookie makers. I have asked for and received their permission to use their names and their recipes.

I hope that you, your families and your holiday guests will enjoy these cookies. All of them go especially well with our Napa wines. I promise you this is true as we have personally tested each cookie at our Christmas cookie party in Old Town Napa

Fat Ladies

My first cookie recipe was a favorite of Mrs. Lois Ryan. She was the wife of Air Force Major General Malcolm Ryan, and the mother of Kathay (Wyman) Smith of Napa. These cookies were made at all 26 Air Force bases where the Ryans were stationed around the world. The family is not sure of the origins of the cookie recipe but these are easy and delicious!

16 oz. package of refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough 6 oz. package of chocolate chips