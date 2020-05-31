Coffee, Tea and Me: Clutter is in the eyes of the beholder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we “sheltered in place” over the last few weeks, I saw many articles about getting rid of clutter. Everyone thinks it is a good idea to get rid of clutter. Well, I for one, don’t want to get rid of my clutter. I like my clutter. It has taken me years to collect my clutter.

We have cousins in Oklahoma City who have a beautiful home where they raised their three children. It is large but not a huge home like those of the rich oil families in Oklahoma City. But once inside their home you will be overwhelmed by their many treasures. Some might call it clutter.

It is important to remember that one person’s things are clutter only in the eyes of others. So, if you receive shaming comments from the “no clutter group” when they visit your home like, “How do you dust everything?” or “Do you have a storage place to keep these items?” just smile.

Yes, our cousin’s home is full of interesting items that are both historical and meaningful to them. I love her decorating style and I think their home is a showcase. My first question when arriving at their home for a visit is always the same, “Well, Kitty, what new art have you bought for your home recently?” And the tour begins, as there is always something new and fun in their happy home.