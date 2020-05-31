Coffee, Tea and Me: Clutter is in the eyes of the beholder

As we “sheltered in place” over the last few weeks, I saw many articles about getting rid of clutter. Everyone thinks it is a good idea to get rid of clutter. Well, I for one, don’t want to get rid of my clutter. I like my clutter. It has taken me years to collect my clutter.
We have cousins in Oklahoma City who have a beautiful home where they raised their three children. It is large but not a huge home like those of the rich oil families in Oklahoma City. But once inside their home you will be overwhelmed by their many treasures. Some might call it clutter.
It is important to remember that one person’s things are clutter only in the eyes of others. So, if you receive shaming comments from the “no clutter group” when they visit your home like, “How do you dust everything?” or “Do you have a storage place to keep these items?” just smile.
Yes, our cousin’s home is full of interesting items that are both historical and meaningful to them. I love her decorating style and I think their home is a showcase. My first question when arriving at their home for a visit is always the same, “Well, Kitty, what new art have you bought for your home recently?” And the tour begins, as there is always something new and fun in their happy home.
Kitty Clutter, as she sometimes calls herself, has Osage heritage and has inherited mineral rights which give her a little cash for play. Her husband is a retired lawyer and insurance executive. Both Kitty and her husband were born in Oklahoma and have deep Oklahoma roots, which play a major role in their lives and home.
We always love her new pieces, which include paintings and art objects by her favorite Native American artists, antiques from oil families’ estate sales, and other artifacts purchased at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. They have been members and supporters for years.
Kitty has an eye for putting things together. Her talent comes alive in their beautiful backyard. She planned the landscaping herself and has done all the work for years as a labor of love. It is filled with flowers, trees and grasses. There are pathways, private little dining areas, and lights that twinkle in the evening. She also designed the deep blue tile swimming pool just off their back deck. Guests at their dinner parties can look out and see the blue glow from the pool through their large dining room windows. Gourmet food is presented on unusual serving dishes at her dinners and many parties. It all comes naturally to Kitty.
I am bragging about our cousin Kitty because her home came into my mind when I kept reading articles about getting rid of clutter and suggesting a minimalistic look in your home. Give me an interesting, cluttered home that shows me the real you, your life, your story, and your history. I like to see it all.
I was a real estate agent in Napa back in the mid 1970s. We had offices in the lime-green Victorian called the Green Apple. The building is still on Third Street behind the popular Clemente’s Authentic Italian Take-Outs. I think the idea of “staging” homes for sale was just starting in Napa. It was a new thing to do. Many agents and home owners hired professional stagers to help sell their homes.
I never found staged homes attractive then, and I still do not today. To me, these homes were cool, unattractive and did not have that lived-in look or feeling. I knew the sellers wanted their homes to look clean with no personal items on display. I understood that.
But, when I toured homes, I didn’t like the empty spaces. I guess I liked to see a little of the owners’ personality on display. When I purchased our homes over the years, I knew the moment I walked in the front door that they were happy homes.
So you must know, by now, that I have lots of personal clutter on my walls and I never apologize for it. But I am particular about which rooms I display my collection of clutter. Our living room, dining room and kitchen have only a few pieces of art and nothing personnel.
In my den, where I write my column, my own things cover all the walls, and some might say my room is very cluttered. If I find an open space, I fill it. I like turning around in my desk chair to see some of my favorite columns on the wall, which have been professionally mounted. I have family photos from our marriage to grandchildren. I have photos of our favorite trips and us in our black leathers on our Harley posing at Lake Louise near Banff. Philip framed items from my days as a stewardess from two major airline companies.
I did insist that he include all those business cards men left me on their meal trays, just to keep Philip on his toes. My husband has a private room for his own clutter, too, plus the garage for all things he holds special.
We are a pair of clutter collectors. It really helps your marriage when you think the same way about clutter. Neither of us can complain about the other’s clutter. This has worked for us for 54 years. So hold fast against the clutter shamers. Clutter is not a bad thing.
