Coffee, Tea and Me: Flirting with disaster

Seated across from us in the waiting area were two men who had been with us on our San Francisco flight. We started chatting and soon we were sharing our lives, families and professions. They were young professionals, well dressed, seemed respectable, personable, global and interesting. One of them had moved his family and business from Hayward down to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the tax breaks. I grew up in Pleasanton just over the hill from Hayward, so we seemed like neighbors.

Eventually, our flight was called and we boarded the next leg of our trip to Puerto Rico. There we had to catch a “puddle jumper” connecting flight to Charlotte Amalie. Due to stormy weather, we were a little late arriving. We had to connect up with our boat before it left without us.

We collected our luggage and went off in search of the airline that would take us across the Caribbean to Charlotte Amalie. This was the last flight that night, so we were a little nervous about getting there on time. We finally found the little airline’s counter in a small tin building. It was very unimpressive. It looked like a temporary tin airport built during World War II.