Coffee, Tea and Me: Flirting with disaster

Have you ever done anything so reckless while traveling that it could have been life threatening? This question came up at a recent dinner party. The guests were all interesting people who had traveled the globe. A few of them humbly admitted to recklessness or a hair-raising experience. This following story was our contribution to the evening’s entertainment.
If you think our travel by motorcycle is the most dangerous thing we have done, think again. This story is worse. We would have sternly lectured our children against taking a chance like we did on this trip. I must admit that I was the one who pushed us to do it. Sadly, had it gone wrong, no one would have ever known what happened to us.
We were on our way to Charlotte Amalie in the U.S. Virgin Islands to go sailing on a yacht in the Caribbean. We were really looking forward to a relaxing vacation. We flew from San Francisco to Atlanta where we had a four-hour layover for our flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
We read our books and magazines. We skimmed the local newspapers. We got something to eat and drink. We took turns walking around and visiting the shops. By then, we still had three hours to go and we were bored to death. These were the old days before cellphones, laptops, Kindles and Ipads. We had no emails to read or send, no texting, no favorite music to play or movies to watch. So we just sat there and tried watching TV, napped and people-watched.
Seated across from us in the waiting area were two men who had been with us on our San Francisco flight. We started chatting and soon we were sharing our lives, families and professions. They were young professionals, well dressed, seemed respectable, personable, global and interesting. One of them had moved his family and business from Hayward down to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the tax breaks. I grew up in Pleasanton just over the hill from Hayward, so we seemed like neighbors.
Eventually, our flight was called and we boarded the next leg of our trip to Puerto Rico. There we had to catch a “puddle jumper” connecting flight to Charlotte Amalie. Due to stormy weather, we were a little late arriving. We had to connect up with our boat before it left without us.
We collected our luggage and went off in search of the airline that would take us across the Caribbean to Charlotte Amalie. This was the last flight that night, so we were a little nervous about getting there on time. We finally found the little airline’s counter in a small tin building. It was very unimpressive. It looked like a temporary tin airport built during World War II.
My strongest memory was our standing in a long line. At the head of the line was a local woman arguing with the ticket agent. She was striking in a colorful gown, but what I noticed was the large angry rooster in a cage on her head. She was having a loud argument with the agent. We could tell it was not going well as they were both getting upset. They would yell at each other and the rooster would crow even louder. I don’t think the concept of “comfort animals” had been invented then and rather doubt this large old angry rooster would qualify.
It looked like it was going to be a while before the line moved. Philip and I started exchanging those silent glances with secret messages, that married people do, about the whole situation. I wasn’t worried about flying with the rooster as long as he stayed in the cage. I was more worried about the rickety old plane. We didn’t have good feelings about this last leg of our trip. But there was no other choice. This was the only flight out that night and if we didn’t get there on time we would miss our boat.
All of a sudden, our new best friend from Hayward, was tapping Phil on the shoulder. He asked if we would like to fly over with him in his plane. He was walking past the tin building and he heard all the yelling at the counter. We were going to the same destination and his plane was parked right outside in the field. We looked at each other, looked at all the people in line, and heard the rooster crow again. It took me a few seconds but I think I said something like, “Let’s go.”
So off we went, pulling our luggage and following him out to the field where private planes were parked. He owned a beautiful twin-engine plane, maybe a six-seater, with a large chain wrapped around its propeller. He explained that drug smugglers stole planes so he kept his chained up. After he unchained it and opened it up, we loaded our luggage and climbed in. Philip sat in the co-pilot’s seat and I sat behind him.
Our pilot started flipping switches and the plane came to life. Then he started the engines. All seemed pretty normal and comforting. The night was dark and stormy with wind gusts and rain squalls. We got clearance from the tower to taxi into the holding area awaiting take off clearance.
We were in line behind a commercial jet. After it took off, we were given clearance to take off. With a great roar the twin engines revved up and we starting rolling down the runway. As we became airborne, the plane started rocking from the jet wash from the plane ahead of us. But after a few minutes of climbing and turning away toward the Virgin Islands, things smoothed out. But just as we were starting to relax, we hit a rain squall and darkness surrounded our little plane. Fortunately the plane had radar, and the pilot seemed to know how to fly on instruments.
Once we came out of the squall, we had a spectacular view of the island mountains and the ocean. But within minutes, it became very dark again and we were headed into another storm and soon were in heavy rain clouds. I guess I felt safer in this new modern plane than flying in an older airplane with an angry rooster who could have escaped out of his cage.
Huge bolts of lightning flashed all around us. Loud thunder and heavy rain was belting the frame of this little plane, and we had constant strong turbulence. The pilot reassured us that this was normal at this time of year flying over and between these mountainous islands.
I was not sure Philip was buying it. I could see that his knuckles were white as he held on tightly. Not me. I was enjoying every minute of it. I guess my time as a flight attendant made me oblivious to the danger. After about 45 minutes, we were out of the storm and it was suddenly clear and smooth. We had survived. We weren’t hit by lightning and we missed all the mountain tops. Philip was finally enjoying the trip. I checked his breathing and he looked normal to me.
Only later, did we realize that we had taken a big chance accepting this convenient airplane ride. No one would have known what happened to us if we had gone down in the sea. There was no flight plan and our deaths would have been a mystery. Our children would have had to wait for years to prove we were dead before they could inherit our estate. We were reckless but luck won out.
We landed safely, happy to touch the ground, thanked our pilot for the safe trip and his great flying. We were only a little late. We took a taxi to the docks and joined up with our cruise companions.
But looking back on the experience, I must admit that in today’s world, I am not sure we would have flown with a stranger. But we took a chance and lived to tell the story that evening.
Lynne Champlin, a long-time Napa resident, writes a monthly column for the Register.