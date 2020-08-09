Coffee, Tea and Me: If it can break, it will

Monaco -2000

On our first trip in the new Monaco, we had two broken windshields within a few weeks of each other. We taped them and our insurance company referred us to glass repair businesses in the areas. Replacement windows were quickly installed while we waited.

A cracked block in our Monaco engine was discovered when driving to New Mexico. We were leaking engine coolant and stopped in a Walmart parking lot in Winnemucca, Nevada. A truck stop mechanic gave us the bad news. We cancelled our trip and limped home at 3 a.m. to avoid overheating on the advice of our friendly Napa Cummings engine dealer.

In Quebec, we were driving east in the Monaco when we came to a closed river bridge with a detour sign. The sign was lengthy and was written in French. Neither of us speaks French. But it was clear, we had to turn and go upriver. After going about 25 miles, we came to another bridge. This bridge had warning signs in French too. The bridge was open but was limited to vehicles weighing less than “dix tonnes.” Philip speaks some Spanish and Portuguese and was able to guess the sign’s meaning. We weighed a lot more than 10 tons. So, we had to turn around and drive back. It was a 50-mile detour because of a language barrier. The French-Canadians in Quebec can’t always be bothered with bi-lingual signs.