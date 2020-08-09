Coffee, Tea and Me: If it can break, it will

Are you thinking of renting or buying a motorhome for a vacation? It is reported that families can safely travel in their own “bubble.” If so, maybe you have watched that 2006 old Robin Williams movie called "RV." I watched it the other night to warm up for writing this column.
Even with Robin Williams'' talent, it’s pretty dreadful. But it does have a few funny scenes, especially the one involving the sewer hose. Things like that are funny only when they don’t happen to you.
But we all know that, “if it can break, it will.” So, if you are new to RV adventures, you may have your own sewer story and probably some others too.
Philip went to law school at UC Berkeley. To pay his way, he drove the RadLab bus for Cal in the hills of Berkeley behind the campus and the Richmond Field Station bus. One summer, he had a job driving an old American LaFrance fire truck throughout the Bay Area to company picnics. He learned how to drive these big rigs, which gave him the confidence and a dream of someday purchasing a motorhome or bus.
VW camper-1971
We have been RV camping since 1971. We ordered a Volkswagen Camper and flew back to Virginia with our 1-year-old son, Christopher, to pick it up. Since then, we have gone through a variety of styles of motorhomes. When Philip retired in 2000, we took off in a new Monaco diesel pusher and toured the U.S. and Canada for six months.
We have enjoyed years of RV camping across America, Canada and Baja California, Mexico. But it is not for sissies, and things will happen. When they do, it might feel like the end of your trip. Calm down, think of a solution, read the instruction book, take action or call for help. These experiences will pass and soon you will be happily on the road again.
For your reading entertainment, I am going to describe some of our misadventures. Some were mechanical and some were our own fault. All RV people have stories to tell around the campground fire and still they keep on “trucking” and enjoying it.
Clark Cortez-1975
We were taking friends to dinner on the tanker Exxon Benicia. While crossing the Bay Bridge in our Clark Cortez motor home, a front tire blew out with a loud “bang.” The wife stood up from her front seat and planted her foot in my plate of shrimp hors d’oeuvres. Philip called on our CB radio and parked by Yerba Buena Island. A Caltrans crew responded quickly and changed the tire.
On the Merritt Parkway in New York in our Cortez, we missed a sign saying 'no RV’s allowed'. As we approached the first toll booth, we saw a toll taker rush out of her booth and started frantically waving at us. She was yelling, “Didn’t you see the sign?” We sheepishly admitted we hadn’t. It was rushhour and we had to back up. What a mess. I was hanging out the back door signaling cars to move. We were directed to a special access road.
Monaco -2000
On our first trip in the new Monaco, we had two broken windshields within a few weeks of each other. We taped them and our insurance company referred us to glass repair businesses in the areas. Replacement windows were quickly installed while we waited.
A cracked block in our Monaco engine was discovered when driving to New Mexico. We were leaking engine coolant and stopped in a Walmart parking lot in Winnemucca, Nevada. A truck stop mechanic gave us the bad news. We cancelled our trip and limped home at 3 a.m. to avoid overheating on the advice of our friendly Napa Cummings engine dealer.
In Quebec, we were driving east in the Monaco when we came to a closed river bridge with a detour sign. The sign was lengthy and was written in French. Neither of us speaks French. But it was clear, we had to turn and go upriver. After going about 25 miles, we came to another bridge. This bridge had warning signs in French too. The bridge was open but was limited to vehicles weighing less than “dix tonnes.” Philip speaks some Spanish and Portuguese and was able to guess the sign’s meaning. We weighed a lot more than 10 tons. So, we had to turn around and drive back. It was a 50-mile detour because of a language barrier. The French-Canadians in Quebec can’t always be bothered with bi-lingual signs.
We visited the home of bluegrass legend, Dr. Ralph Stanley, on Clinch Mountain, Virginia for a Bluegrass Music Festival. There were a few RV campsites with electrical hook-ups. In the middle of a major performance, it was announced a tornado was headed straight for us within minutes. Everyone ran to their RV, packed up all their outside equipment and hunkered down inside. There were tremendous winds and heavy rains. I was awake all night while Philip slept soundly. Fortunately, the tornado missed us.
We were leaving West Virginia and following our GPS. We were told to turn left. As we started to make our turn, we realized that we were entering a freeway off-ramp. The road had changed and the GPS hadn’t picked up the change. (Lesson: Always update your GPS) It was early morning and there was little traffic on the road. So, in the middle of the intersection we had to disconnect our car, quickly turn the motor home around and hook the car up again. A cabin was nearby with a fierce sounding barking dog. It was like a scene from the movie, "Deliverance." I was waiting for a mountain man to come out with his rifle.
Awnings are a tricky business. We like them but the up- and-down business does not always go well. After an overnight, we got on Interstate 10 heading toward Los Angeles. Suddenly, cars were honking at us. Philip looked in his side rear mirror to see part of the awning waving in the wind. We pulled over to the shoulder. It was dangerous but he had to use our ladder to inspect it. Philip tried his best to wrap it up with bungee cords. It was a frightening experience but it held until we got home. (Lesson: Travel with bungee cords)
Another time, we stopped at a gas station with an exit road off to the side. When done, we took that exit road, expecting it would take us back to the freeway. Oops. Wrong. We drove for a few miles, looking for a place to turn around. We were towing a motorcycle trailer and were over 50 feet long. Turning around was a problem.
We finally came to a dead end. The roadway on both sides was surrounded by a high “official” looking fence. As we were disconnecting our trailer, a black Suburban with tinted windows pulled up. Two men in ties, dark suits, dark glasses, and suspicious bulges under their coats, got out of the car. They asked us to identify ourselves and to explain what we were doing on this road. We told them and fortunately, they believed us. We never knew what this high fenced property was hiding. We have always suspected it was a secret CIA site.
One afternoon we arrived at a campground in Bodega Bay. A camper who saw us drive in told us we were dragging a long tube behind us from underneath the motor home. We learned that the turbo charger exhaust pipe had come loose. The hot exhaust melted a large hole in the sidewall of a storage compartment. Our stored sewer hose had fallen through the hole and was dragging behind the motor home. What a mess, and it could have caused a fire. Fortunately our talented Napa handyman was able to drive over and fix it.
In spite of these stories and those untold, we continue to go back for more. We love the travel, the new experiences, visiting historical sites, seeing family and new places. We usually have a theme such as Civil War battlefields, president’s homes and libraries, family reunions, class reunions, camping outside big cities and taking tours or daily car trips. Sometimes it is just camping and fishing at a beautiful lake.
So if you are renting or purchasing an RV this summer, we wish you good travels and hope the “wind is behind your sails.” We hope that you are safe and successful with no sewer hose problems.
And to end on a positive thought, bad experiences will give you great stories to share as you sit around the campfire with others. And be sure to toast yourselves with Napa wine, as you are survivors in the RV camping world.
