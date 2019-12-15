The original FAO Schwarz Toy Store in San Francisco was located in Union Square. Sadly, it closed in 2003. This was a store known all over the world, founded in 1870 by Frederick August Otto Schwarz in New York City. It was a delightful place to visit during the Christmas holidays.
We had planned a holiday visit to the city for our young children. We knew it would be a day to remember as this Christmas store was full of holiday dreams. They were promised one gift of their choosing, within a price range of course, and a chance to sit on Santa's lap.
Santa's Elf Factory must look like this at the North Pole. Toys were piled up everywhere. Huge stuffed animals were looking right at you, eye to eye. They almost seemed alive. Smoking toy trains chugged along on tracks high above our heads. Christmas decorations, iridescent snow flakes, silver and gold ornaments and twinkling lights covered the many Christmas trees. It was totally over the top but so much fun for children . . . and their parents.
The second floor was open to see from below with more Christmas treasures that needed to be explored. The elevator was always crowded with excited children and their parents going up and down. It was a magical place and no one ever wanted to leave as everyone wandered all over the store for hours.
Our day was fun and full of excitement. The children sat on Santa's lap, bought their special gift for the day and we enjoyed lunch nearby. We had spent hours touring the store and now it was time to leave. Traveling with children means "taking out insurance" by visiting the restrooms before starting the long drive back to Napa. Even then, the traffic was heavy getting home.
Philip was taking care of our children as he waited for me by the ladies room door. As I entered, it was very crowded but the shop had provided a very large powder room for their female guests. There was an air of excitement, lots of fun chatter and giggles. The ladies kept moving and rushing out the door to do more Christmas shopping.
I was in a cubical when suddenly the lights went out. It was pitch black and deadly silent. No one was talking. I wondered if all the women had left and was I alone. I pinched myself to make sure I was still alive. I was happy to learn that I hadn't fainted or died. Then my mind started wandering. Perhaps there been a massive power failure in San Francisco, or a small earthquake that I hadn't noticed. Maybe a car crashed into the power lines outside the building.
No matter the reason, I instantly felt alert and in charge of myself in a self-defense mode. My hands were shaking but I reached out, stretching in the hopes there was something to touch. What I found was steely cold and solid. It was blocking my way out. I touched every square inch of this metal surface in front of me. I was happy to learn it was the door and I was able to find the lock. I don't remember why I was surprised it was the door. My mind wasn't working. There is always a door in a women's bathroom stall.
My little finger found it and I fiddled with it in the dark. Pushing the bar back, I felt the door come loose and slowly pushed it open. I peeked out around the door. I was hoping to hear a lady's voice, or to see a small emergency light. Maybe there was a little window to let in some light. There was nothing but darkness and silence. This was a strange new experience.
I had no idea what to do but also knew I had to do something. Maybe my Irish luck would help me find my way out. I started taking tiny steps straight ahead, with my arms stretching into the darkness, not knowing where the ladies room exit door was located. I took a chance and turned around in a circle with my arms reaching out hoping to be close to something or someone. I touched nothing and didn't hear anyone speak or move. In a way, I was happy I didn't crash into another person. That would have been really frightening.
I kept walking slowly with my arms reaching out. After many steps I banged into a solid wall. Why did this room have to be so long and so wide? I decided I must be at the end of the room. So my only choice was to turn around and try to go back where I thought I had started.
Not really knowing where I was, I decided to take a chance. I slowly walked in a different direction. Maybe I was crossing the floor this time with my arms still out to protect myself. I think I moved about five feet.
Suddenly at waist height, I banged into a cold piece of stone, which had to be one of the sinks. The wall above it was cold and slippery. I knew it had to be a long mirror, which is always above the sinks. I took a few more steps sideways, feeling the counter shelf, until it stopped.
Taking another step, I immediately hit my head on something sticking out. My hands told me it was a huge cabinet and maybe it stored supplies. I worked my way around it. Time had passed and I was really getting a little worried about getting out. Maybe I should yell for help but I didn't think anyone would hear me. So I kept taking baby steps feeling my way.
After going around the large cabinet, I kept patting down the wall. I was moving very slowly and carefully. I let out a gasp when my hand felt a crack in the wall. My wandering hands discovered that it went up and down. Could this be the door? My hands started exploring the wall and after a few minutes, I finally touched a heavy metal handle. I was so excited. Maybe I had saved myself without having to scream for help. I slowly pulled on the large handle and it opened the door.
Instantly, there was a blinding, brilliant flash of bright lights. Loud Christmas music was playing. People were talking and walking. I almost fell through the door. Happily, I was seeing and breathing again. And guess what? I saw the light switch right there, inside the door, and I turned it on. The lady's room was suddenly flooded with intense white lights. Looking back, I realized I was alone the entire time in this huge ladies room.
My husband was standing there in front of the open door, facing me, with our children, waiting impatiently, "What have you been doing in there all this time? We have been standing here waiting for you for more than a half hour?"
I then knew that he could have heard me if I had yelled out for help. I could have been rescued long ago. I was so relieved to get out of that darkened room that I started laughing. A woman must have automatically turned out the lights, as she left. She must have thought she was home and just saving electricity.
Perhaps I should follow my husband's Boy Scout advice and always carry a tiny flashlight in my pocket or purse. Santa should stuff a flashlight in those Santa stockings on the fireplace. You never know when you will need it.
I hope your Christmas is full of light, happy caroling and good cheer as you shop and celebrate with your family and friends. And don't get caught without your flashlight, or you might have a Christmas shopping experience like I did years ago.