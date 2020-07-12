Coffee, Tea and Me: We Can Do It (or, girls to the rescue)

We were happy to spot the boys waiting in the shade in a borrowed ATV (all-terrain vehicle). They had been able to open the gate after getting the new combination. The combination they had given me had been changed recently. That would have been a major problem for us getting into the ranch. Once on the ranch, we drove another six miles to the hunting club camp where the Jeep was parked. Fortunately, they had managed to get the car back to camp.

We were happy to have a real bathroom and the good lunch that Larry had made for us. So we enjoyed relaxing in the cool cabin with our BLTs, chips, and soft drinks. The boys connected the cars. I was happy nothing was missing in the box that they might have needed. We packed up the cars with loads of gear making sure there was room for the four of us. They turned off the propane and water, closed the bear-proof wood door and locked up the cabin. About an hour later, we were heading home back over those dirt roads again with the sick Jeep in tow.

It took us longer to get back to Napa as the towing speed is 55 mph but we made it. Philip learned later that the Jeep’s computer (the “brain” of the Jeep) had died. Fortunately a new one can be installed, and soon it will be back on the road. But, no more hunting trips off road for Philip or the Jeep.