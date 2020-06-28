Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: A Napa beach party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We just received our first party invitation since the shelter-in-place rules were relaxed. A friend is planning to have a beach party right here in Napa.

No, this will not be one of those Beach Blanket Bingo type parties with Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon singing in the background. This will be real. You see, our friend just came home from a forced stay in Hawaii.

She was visiting family, and due to the coronavirus she wound up staying longer than she had planned. I can just imagine her lolling around on the beach at Waikiki in her itsy bitsy, teenie weenie, yellow polka-dot bikini while maintaining social distancing. Just kidding. I doubt she has one. So the poor girl was stuck in Hawaii all this time; just relaxing, reading, eating, watching TV and safely visiting with her family. She even bought a little used car so she could take rides around the island. Alone and safe, she drove all over, visiting beautiful sites, enjoying the waterfalls and ocean views. What a hard life, being stuck in Hawaii.