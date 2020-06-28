Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: A Napa beach party

We just received our first party invitation since the shelter-in-place rules were relaxed. A friend is planning to have a beach party right here in Napa.
No, this will not be one of those Beach Blanket Bingo type parties with Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon singing in the background. This will be real. You see, our friend just came home from a forced stay in Hawaii.
She was visiting family, and due to the coronavirus she wound up staying longer than she had planned. I can just imagine her lolling around on the beach at Waikiki in her itsy bitsy, teenie weenie, yellow polka-dot bikini while maintaining social distancing. Just kidding. I doubt she has one. So the poor girl was stuck in Hawaii all this time; just relaxing, reading, eating, watching TV and safely visiting with her family. She even bought a little used car so she could take rides around the island. Alone and safe, she drove all over, visiting beautiful sites, enjoying the waterfalls and ocean views. What a hard life, being stuck in Hawaii.
Finally she was able to fly back to San Francisco. Once home, she had to observe a 14-day quarantine. But, being the clever person she is, she has planned a wonderful way to emerge from her cocoon and to entertain her friends now that she is out of quarantine. She is having a beach party, one couple at a time, over a two-week period. The idea was so original that I just had to share it. So here is the invitation. Read it so you can give your own safe beach party in Napa.
"It's Summer! Time to head for the Beach! Not just any beach....my beach.
1. I am only inviting two people at a time. (married, living together)
2. My back deck is large enough for social distancing of 6 feet.
Please bring your mask.
3. You will enter through the gate on my driveway.
4. Your bring your own drink and your own glass to drink it from.
I will have a ice chest to store your liquid refreshment.
5. I'll have snacks. No sharing bowls for double dipping the avocado dip.
6. We'll limit our private little party to about an hour.
This is rolling party - so choose a night at 5 p.m. that you would like to come.
You pick the evening and RSVP.
It will be nice to see you in person! Feel free to wear your Hawaiian shirts, shorts, flip flops, etc. Bring your own favorite beach music on your phone.
I hope you will come, it will be great to visit with you all."
We immediately sent our RSVP with a 'yes.' We have missed her and this sounded like a safe way to get together. Our own music choice would be the Beach Boys. Now, where did I put my teenie weenie, bikini? I think I tossed it years ago.
