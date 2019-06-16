In our travels, we have visited many Civil War battlefields, presidential homes and libraries. One time while crossing America, we were close to both the Andersonville National Historical Site where Union Civil War prisoners were held in Georgia and the home of former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia. We felt lucky. This area was a double jackpot for us.
Since we were in the neighborhood of both, only 21 miles apart, we knew how to plan our next few days and stayed in a motel in Americus, Georgia. Philip was happy to get the trike out of our towed trailer and cruise among the peanut fields in this quiet and beautiful countryside. It reminded us of our roads among our Napa Valley vineyards years ago.
After a tour of the infamous Andersonville prison site and the cemetery, where one of Philip’s ancestors is buried, we headed off to Plains. I was looking at the passing green fields and wondered if these were peanuts. I leaned forward on the bike and asked how do peanuts grow? I could not hear Phil’s answer over the roar of the bike. Perhaps you know the answer.
I am not a farmer, so the idea of how to grow a “nut” of any kind has never entered my mind. I just open the can and serve. This was going to be my first question if and when I found a peanut farmer.
I immediately liked this little community of Plains. It was slightly bigger than Yountville when I came to Napa as a bride in 1966. Immediately to our right, was the small high school and athletic playing field. The old Plains High School is now the Museum and Visitor Center for the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.
We were the only visitors, and a friendly young park ranger came out to greet us as we got off the motorcycle. We walked into the school and were greeted by a local woman who was a volunteer at the front desk.
Plains High School today
The Plains high school reminded me both of my high school in Pleasanton, California and our Napa High School. All three were built in the early 1920s and I wondered if they all used the same architectural plan all over the USA to save money. Those familiar Grecian columns out front are a common feature.
As we entered the front door, it smelled the same, and many high school memories came back. There were those wide hallways with framed pictures. The familiar auditorium we used for rallies, school and public events. And yes, it was in the right place, across the hall from those big front doors.
We wandered through every room reading stories about the former President, his wife Rosalynn and the Carter family. We saw so many personal pictures, school articles and learned that Eleanor Rosalynn Smith Carter was the valedictorian of her class. They had just started dating in her senior year when Jimmy was a midshipman at the Naval Academy. All this detailed information on a future president, was a lesson in what makes Jimmy Carter special.
After touring the school and with directions in hand, we went searching for the Carter Farm down the road. As we left town, we cruised through the few residential blocks. There were beautiful, large, older homes surrounded by lawns, trees and flowers. They were stately and so well kept in this quiet little neighborhood and community.
Jimmy Carter’s boyhood family farm was outside of town and hard to find. We didn’t see any signs or directions on the roads. We finally found the entrance, parked and were surprised again to be the only visitors. There was a caretaker working in the park who told us where to view his home.
The farmhouse was a single-story, white, wood home with a front porch, small bedrooms, long hall way, a large parlor and a kitchen. It was nothing fancy but livable, even today. Well, especially if new plumbing was added. There were original pieces of furniture in every room, including a piano. Since it was a National Park, the garden, a new chicken house and yard were well manicured. Two female rangers, dressed in period clothing from the 1920s came by to say hello and answer any questions.
As it was getting late and rain was on its way, we hurried back to Plains. This was the only road into town and where President Carter and Rosalyn now live. Their house was nestled back behind trees and hedges. It wasn’t visible from the road, but we could see the Secret Service Suburbans parked next to the guard house.
The Plains’ Peanut Store is located in a two-story, older building along with a historic inn and antique mall. It reminded me of an old-fashioned mercantile store. It was developed by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter and has seven period rooms for guests. This building is the main building in town. Across the street is the Plains Train Depot. which was the Carter Campaign Headquarters when he ran for President.
This area is now dedicated to selling peanuts and souvenirs. You could read about them, taste them and buy them. There was a young girl working there who knew the Carter family well and told us their history. She wasn’t a peanut farmer but she told me that peanuts grow in the ground. They are not nuts but legumes.
She was very friendly and invited us to meet President Carter. If we wanted to attend the Baptist Church the next Sunday, President Carter would be teaching Sunday School. Visitors had to be cleared by the Secret Service and, unfortunately, we could not stay.
We were good customers at the Plains Peanut Store. We bought a little of this and a little of that. It was a good-sized store with all things connected to the peanut business. There were all kinds of flavored peanuts to enjoy for nibbles as we traveled the road.
Peanut butter ice cream was my choice of a treat. I let Philip have a lick and he didn’t like it. He would rather get his peanut butter fix out of a jar of Creamy Skippy Peanut Butter instead of out of the freezer.
We enjoyed our visit to Plains, Georgia and could understand why President Carter mentioned his hometown so often. To me, it is amazing that someone from such a small community would apply to and be accepted by the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1946. But I guess I should not be surprised as Philip’s father, USNA Class of 1925, was from a small town too — Enid, Oklahoma. We wondered if they had ever seen the ocean before arriving in Annapolis.
Rosalynn Carter’s nickname was, “Steel Magnolia” because of her delicate appearance and her inner strength. She played a very active role in the White House, especially in mental health where she chaired the U.S. Commission on Mental Health. She was a true partner to President Carter in every way.
Many people across the United States admire President Carter for his strong religious beliefs and his honesty. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and has continued to be active with his work through Habitat for Humanity.
So, in a couple of days in Georgia we learned a little about a president, prisoners, and peanuts.