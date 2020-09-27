Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Creatures of Habit (or who controls your TV remotes?)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you and your partner creatures of habit? Does your life just feel so natural that you never think about how you have set up your own rituals, patterns, or habits? You never discuss these because you have never noticed them. Your life just works and that is fine with you both.

I am writing about little meaningless choices you make every day. Do you always sit in the same place while watching television? It just doesn’t feel right if you sit where your partner usually sits. How about the dinner table? Do you always follow the same pattern day after day? We have noticed that even on the patio, we seem to have assigned seating.

The funny thing is that we have never discussed these things. All of these things just seem normal to me. It even happens when we stay in a hotel. At night, I always pick the same side of the bed, just like at home.

But does this casual behavior decide who takes charge of the television remotes? In today’s television viewing with so many choices, using those remotes can be a challenge. This is an important decision for enjoyable television viewing.