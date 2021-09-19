Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Holy Moly: : a T-shirt mystery

“Holy Moly” is what I said when I first noticed the two little pin-size holes in my T-shirt.
For the past year, I have been wearing jeans and T-shirts daily. I usually wear an outfit for about three days. Then I switch to another similar outfit, wash my old outfit, put them away, and then switch back to the first set of clothes. I figured I was not going anywhere, not seeing anyone, so I could just be me and be comfortable.
The first time I noticed two little holes on the front of my T-shirt, I wasn’t really concerned. But when I changed outfits, I happened to look in the same area and found matching little holes in my other T-shirt. Now, this was getting odd.
When I wash my T-shirts I never use bleach. I do not handle battery acid as my husband does all the batteries. Maybe it was moths in my closet but they are not eating anything else. So these little holes were of an unknown origin.
It was a mystery to me. So I emailed friends and ask if they had noticed little holes in their T-shirts. At first, everyone said no. So, I thought it was just me wearing out my T-shirts or doing damage to them in some way. I stopped thinking about it.
About a week later, one of my friends emailed back. She had discovered two little pin size holes in her T-shirt where mine appeared. She could not believe it. She decided to go on Google and research it.
She learned that the metal button on the waistband of jeans might be to blame. The shirt rubbing the metal and then maybe leaning against a counter or a sink could cause the friction that made the holes.
Another suggestion was that the materials used in some shirts might not be as strong as in the past. Maybe cheaper materials were being used in making T-shirts. I do not remember hearing if the cost of a T-shirt made any difference. I noticed my more expensive shirts got holes too.
There are only a few solutions to this huge problem. One is to stop wearing slacks, jeans, or pants that have an outside snap/button made of metal, which would rub against an outside T-shirt. My sister just wears yoga pants. No holes to be found in her T-shirts.
How about wearing your shirt tucked into your pants, which seems uncomfortable and restricting to me. Maybe you could stop rubbing against kitchen countertops or wear an apron. Get someone else to do the cooking and dishwashing.
My solution is to only wear my T-shirts around the house that already have those two little holes with my daily jeans. Just save your better shirts for non-metal pants. These little holes really don’t show but they might expand over time and might have to be tossed out.
I wrote this column last month before the tragic events in Afghanistan unfolded. I thought it was too frivolous for the moment. On thinking about it further and discussing it with Sasha Paulsen, my editor, we decided that some light-heartedness might be a good thing.
So, if because of the virus and everything else, you are sitting around bored today and don’t have anything better to do, go check out your T-shirts.
