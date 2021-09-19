Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Holy Moly: : a T-shirt mystery

“Holy Moly” is what I said when I first noticed the two little pin-size holes in my T-shirt.

For the past year, I have been wearing jeans and T-shirts daily. I usually wear an outfit for about three days. Then I switch to another similar outfit, wash my old outfit, put them away, and then switch back to the first set of clothes. I figured I was not going anywhere, not seeing anyone, so I could just be me and be comfortable.

The first time I noticed two little holes on the front of my T-shirt, I wasn’t really concerned. But when I changed outfits, I happened to look in the same area and found matching little holes in my other T-shirt. Now, this was getting odd.

When I wash my T-shirts I never use bleach. I do not handle battery acid as my husband does all the batteries. Maybe it was moths in my closet but they are not eating anything else. So these little holes were of an unknown origin.

It was a mystery to me. So I emailed friends and ask if they had noticed little holes in their T-shirts. At first, everyone said no. So, I thought it was just me wearing out my T-shirts or doing damage to them in some way. I stopped thinking about it.