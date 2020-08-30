Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: If shoes could talk

I have a closet full of shoes and clothes. They must be lonely during this virus. I was going to write a column about what they might be saying to each other. Shoes might talk to each other but I am not sure about clothes. However they do continue to send me mental messages of guilt. “Hey, it’s tight in here. Can’t you take the time during the virus and throw out those old dated pieces? It’s embarrassing for us to be hanging with them."
One morning, I was reading the weekend edition of the Wall Street Journal and much to my surprise, someone beat me to it. I said to my husband, 'Can I still write about this in my column?' He said, “Maybe, (just like a lawyer/judge) if you create an original idea, give credit to the author, and don’t plagiarize, you probably would be OK."
So, here I go.
For 54 years every morning, we have read the Napa Valley Register in bed with our first cup of coffee about 5:30 a.m. But on Sunday mornings, we make our mornings a little more special. While Philip is out with the dogs, buying an armful of newspapers, lattes and sweet rolls, I am setting up our breakfast trays with juice, bacon and fruit. The dogs’ food is out on the porch too but they still beg for bacon.
When I found these two entertaining articles one recent Sunday, they sounded like something I would have loved to have written for my column. I really liked their style and would like to share a little of each with you.
One article was about cleaning out closets by Amber Kallor, “Shrink Your Closet." Little did I realize at first that she meant a real “shrink,” as in psychiatrist. She suggests in her article that people who have trouble cleaning out their closets may need therapy.
“Good grief,” Charlie Brown might have said. I have more problems with my closets that I realized. My pattern of behavior is considered troubled according to Ms. Kallor. Do I just make up excuses to keep clothes that do not fit or are out of style? Do I need to bring clothes to a doctor’s office for a diagnosis? The doctor might even find a connection between my clutter and some hidden anxieties.
I had never thought about the psychological meaning of why I can’t get rid of things. Why do I keep clothes that are too small? Do I think that someday I will be 29 again? Do I feel guilty about being overweight? Why do I keep clothes that could be out of style? Am I too frugal and think they will come back some day when I can wear them again? Why do I keep clothes that looked good on me many years ago? Is it because I am paranoid about aging?
These are just some of the questions a psychotherapist might ask you or me for hundreds of dollars an hour. To heck with therapy. I would rather spend money on some new stylish outfit and squeeze it into my already bulging closet in my garage.
You might ask, 'What am I doing with my clothes in the garage?' Our 1872 bungalow has closets that are only four feet wide. How can women survive with a close that size?
Years ago, Napa’s Just Closets was owned by my friend Donna Usnick. She and her lawyer husband John installed cabinets and clothes closets in our garages. (Dr.) Donna’s help was all I needed.
The other article, in the Wall Street Journal, that caught my eye, was “Hi, It’s Us. Your Dress Shoes. We Miss You.” It was written by Jason Gay. The article was illustrated by a drawing of red spike heels with big eyes on the toes. It reminded me of a visit to Ira Yeager’s Studio in Calistoga years ago. You might wonder how Ira Yeager’s studio could be connected with red spike heels as he is world famous for his portraits of Native Americans.
Years ago, a local group of women, the St. Helena Luncheon Group, arranged to visit Ira Yeager’s Studio. It was a gray and rainy day. We parked on the side of a country road, walked a bit and climbed up outside stairs to the door of this old wood building. We managed to slug through the wet bushes and the dirt in our lunch attire in the misty rain. Lunch was scheduled later at a posh St. Helena restaurant.
However; once inside this huge barn-like building, our day brightened. It was a special invitation and a wonderful chance to visit with him. He was very friendly and answered all our questions as our tour wandered among his treasures that filled every inch of the floor, beams and walls.
While I was walking around his studio, I was totally surprised when I suddenly saw a new pair of red, shiny spike heels. They were sitting up high on top of a wooden wine box. They were so out of place. They were all by themselves and so striking. What were they doing there? Was there a story to these lonely shoes? I regret that I didn’t ask Ira Yeager what they were doing there.
Jason Gay’s article reminded me of seeing these lonely shoes that day. And I wondered what these shoes might have said if shoes could talk.
I am sure the shoes in my closet would have some wonderful stories to tell if they could speak too. Some of them would wonder why I hadn’t worn them in a long time. Why they didn’t go on cruises with us anymore? Did I no longer like them? Had those old comfortable tennis shoes taken their places? During the coronavirus, the answer to that question is 'yes.'
Thank you, Amber Kallor and Jason Gay, for having a better understanding of what is behind those closet doors (besides skeletons). I appreciated both your articles as you brightened my day. I will go out to the garage and just say hello to my shoes and clothes. So they will know I am thinking about them.
