Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: If shoes could talk

One article was about cleaning out closets by Amber Kallor, “Shrink Your Closet." Little did I realize at first that she meant a real “shrink,” as in psychiatrist. She suggests in her article that people who have trouble cleaning out their closets may need therapy.

“Good grief,” Charlie Brown might have said. I have more problems with my closets that I realized. My pattern of behavior is considered troubled according to Ms. Kallor. Do I just make up excuses to keep clothes that do not fit or are out of style? Do I need to bring clothes to a doctor’s office for a diagnosis? The doctor might even find a connection between my clutter and some hidden anxieties.

I had never thought about the psychological meaning of why I can’t get rid of things. Why do I keep clothes that are too small? Do I think that someday I will be 29 again? Do I feel guilty about being overweight? Why do I keep clothes that could be out of style? Am I too frugal and think they will come back some day when I can wear them again? Why do I keep clothes that looked good on me many years ago? Is it because I am paranoid about aging?

These are just some of the questions a psychotherapist might ask you or me for hundreds of dollars an hour. To heck with therapy. I would rather spend money on some new stylish outfit and squeeze it into my already bulging closet in my garage.