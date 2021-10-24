Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: It’s chili time in the fall

The “boys” carefully chopped, prepared and blended the ingredients for Scott’s recipe and slowly added them to the large simmering pot. Constant stirring was necessary. Part of the secret was in the timing and having everything blend gradually.

This event was a huge success with 34 teams competing and 1,200 guests attending the event, held at the end of Whitehall Lane. It was a grand evening with dinner, wines, hot air balloon rides, a band and dancing around a huge bonfire. Even though “the boys” were a late entry, they won first prize in a double-blind tasting.

After winning this event the Judges continued to compete for the next two years. They named their team “Outlaw Chili” and dressed up in cowboy hats and shirts. They won two more competitions with blind tastings, to make it three in a row.

They felt that it was good public relations for people to see and meet their judges. However after their third victory was announced, there were some scattered good-natured boos mixed in with the applause from the crowd. They decided that maybe it was time to retire. So they did. They thought it was only right that others had a chance to win. They had a great time cooking and meeting people but it was time to go.