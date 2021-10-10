Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Microphobia

My husband has his undergraduate degree in psychology. He thinks there is a “phobia” for almost everything. Most people would describe phobias as a fear, but I guess the word phobia sounds more scientific.
So what is microphobia? Is there really such a thing? Well, yes, sort of. It maybe not be recognized as a mental condition, but it exists. It is a fear of microphones. It might just be fear of speaking in public, which many people have. However, there are some people who love to speak in public but still either fear microphones or do not know how to use them.
Years ago, we visited a Rotary meeting for lunch in New Mexico. The president announced at the beginning of the meeting, “I don’t need to use this darn thing” and slammed the microphone down on the table. We couldn’t hear a word he said for the entire meeting. At that moment, I knew I wanted to write this column.
Everyone has attended events when the person at the microphone has no idea how to use it. We sit there bored and frustrated. We often miss the message or even part of it. Heaven forbid if you are sitting in the back of the room. Many members of the audience might be thinking, "How can I get out of here gracefully?"
It is not fun watching speakers just move their mouths. At times like this, I often wonder why those in charge of setting up the sound system, a club member or even a guest in the back does not raise their hand or come forward to inform the speaker. The audience would certainly appreciate this and not be concerned about the “interruption.” Please, just fix it.
I have signaled my husband a few times when he is speaking at an event. I point to my ear or I hold my fist in front of my mouth. Even though he is an excellent speaker and knows how to use a microphone from his college days of running their radio station, these little silent little moves can remind a person to shape it up. It can happen to any speaker as they get caught up in their subject.
Often we have seen a speaker hold the microphone at their waist. Sometimes they move their head from side to side and their mouth does not speak directly into the microphone. Others will swing their arms with the microphone in their hands, away from their mouth too.
And then, many people do not articulate clearly, or they might speak too softly. A lady once confessed to me that she did not like the sound of her voice so she is hesitant about using the microphone. Maybe she should stop giving talks to audiences.
How does this small town column writer know about using a microphone? I was a cheerleader in high school. When leading yells in front of a grandstand or running a rally in the auditorium I needed to be heard. I learned to project my voice, speak slowly and hold the microphone near my mouth.
Later, I was trained to use the public address systems on the airplanes for all the announcements. Those experiences helped me then. But now, when I am a member of a suffering audience, I want to jump up and help fix it. But I keep quiet; that would probably only embarrass my husband.
I would highly recommend students develop microphone skills early in life. Join the debating team; be active in leadership positions, drama or singing on a stage. It will be a skill that will last a lifetime and might come in handy with their chosen profession.
A friend of mine, Maren, joined Toastmasters and is an outstanding speaker. It has served her well as the president of a major club in Napa.
She has offered a few suggestions:
1. Test the microphone before your audience arrives.
2. Ask the audience in the back of the room if they can hear you.
3. Hold the microphone close to and in front of your mouth to speak.
4. Never move the microphone until you are done speaking.
5. Only move the microphone to cough, sneeze or clear your throat.
6. AND, always turn off the microphone if you are going to make a private comment.
If you cannot overcome your microphobia, get a megaphone.
