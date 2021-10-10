Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Microphobia

My husband has his undergraduate degree in psychology. He thinks there is a “phobia” for almost everything. Most people would describe phobias as a fear, but I guess the word phobia sounds more scientific.

So what is microphobia? Is there really such a thing? Well, yes, sort of. It maybe not be recognized as a mental condition, but it exists. It is a fear of microphones. It might just be fear of speaking in public, which many people have. However, there are some people who love to speak in public but still either fear microphones or do not know how to use them.

Years ago, we visited a Rotary meeting for lunch in New Mexico. The president announced at the beginning of the meeting, “I don’t need to use this darn thing” and slammed the microphone down on the table. We couldn’t hear a word he said for the entire meeting. At that moment, I knew I wanted to write this column.

Everyone has attended events when the person at the microphone has no idea how to use it. We sit there bored and frustrated. We often miss the message or even part of it. Heaven forbid if you are sitting in the back of the room. Many members of the audience might be thinking, "How can I get out of here gracefully?"