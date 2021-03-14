Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Motorcycle memories of Deadwood Dick

Years ago I wrote a column called “Flying the Chair.” It was about our new motorcycle sidecar, which we had just acquired. As my husband quickly discovered, driving a motorcycle with a sidecar is different than riding a bike on two wheels. The sidecar factory back in Iowa told him he had to get comfortable “flying the chair,” which meant lifting the sidecar wheel off the ground on right hand turns.
Philip tried and tried but never got comfortable doing that. So we finally “bit the bullet” 10 years later. We have sold our beautiful sidecar rig.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Our Harley Davidson Sidecar rig is now cruising down the highway on its way to Houston, Texas. I wonder if it is lonely and misses us. Philip is not driving it and I am not riding in the sidecar. On this trip, the bike doesn’t even have to stop for gas. Instead it is traveling in style inside of an enclosed vehicle transportation trailer. No bugs on its windshield, no sun or rain, no rumble of the mighty engine and no potholes. It is just a peaceful and smooth trip on its way to meet its new owner in Texas.
It was a great bike with many happy memories of trips all over the United States and Canada. We bought the motorcycle in 1998 and took many trips before we added the sidecar 13 years later.
After seeing that wonderful old Canadian movie, “Gray Fox” with Richard Farnsworth, we just had to ride up to the Kamloops area of British Columbia. Next was our trip to Lake Louise and Banff, Alberta with our friend Tom Nelson from Napa. We stayed in the palatial old Canadian Pacific hotel in Banff and enjoyed the beauty of the area.
On the way home we had an unpleasant surprise. We were rolling through the beautiful Okanagan wine region of British Columbia. As it started to darken, we spotted a charming B & B and pulled over. We knocked on the door and requested rooms. The woman flatly refused our request to spend the night. No “bikers” in black leathers allowed, she said, and closed the door. Here we were: a retired judge and his wife, and a successful Napa businessman and grape grower being refused lodging because of our appearance. And to think we had just come from a ritzy hotel in Banff.
Another memory was our trip to Laughlin, Nevada for the annual River Run. Several of us from Napa rode our motorcycles through the desert in 100 degree plus heat to get to the resorts. It was the hottest ride in my life. We stopped at the only gas station in the middle of the desert.
To my disappointment there was only one small tree for shade for hundreds of bikers trying to cool off. We waited in a long line for the chance to drench ourselves with a hose. We spent several nights at a casino hotel and once we were in our air-conditioned rooms, we had a fine time. The next year we learned this was the same hotel where two rival motorcycle gangs had a shoot-out. We were not sorry to have missed it.
In 2011 we decided to add a sidecar to our Road King. The best place to have one designed was in Sibley, Iowa. We made arrangements to have it built and when it was finished, we pulled our bike in a trailer back to Iowa to have the sidecar attached and bring it home. During the trip we decided to stop for a few days in Deadwood, South Dakota. I had reason to visit this town.
Many years ago a cousin in Cornwall wrote to tell me that we had a celebrated ancestor from Deadwood. He told me our cousin, Richard Bullock, was the famous “Deadwood Dick,” a legendary symbol of Deadwood, South Dakota. My Cornish cousin was overcome with pride in his letter. In those days we did not have the internet so I could not find very much information on this character. So, this visit was my chance to do some research.
Before we left Napa, I discovered that the Homestake Gold mine was in Lead, near Deadwood. It was owned by Sen. George Hearst, the father of William Randolph Hearst, and was the largest gold mine in North America.
So, I wrote to the Adams Museum and Deadwood’s Archivist. They both answered and promised to help me learn about my cousin, Richard Bullock. We also spent two days touring the Museum and Homestake Mine in Lead, South Dakota.
In the museums, we were able to see posters and photographs of the mining crews, equipment, deep mining holes and the Cornishmen working the mines. I was very excited to see Richard’s name and face in a few of them.
‘Deadwood Dick’ Bullock
Richard Bullock was born in Retew, Cornwall, where his father was the manager of the local clay works. He immigrated to America in his mid-20s. He and his brother were great sporting shooters and won many trophies. He was very strong, an ardent Free Methodist and had a beautiful voice as he sang in the church choir.
These talents and interests opened up doors for him when he arrived in the Black Hills. First he was a miner and later he became a shotgun messenger (guard) on the Deadwood Stage. Then he then became a guard for the gold bullion shipments out of the mines in Lead. He never lost a shipment. He was held in high regard by the Homestake Mining Company and Wells Fargo Express.
His name became well known as the result of a trip over the Cheyenne route. When turning onto Hurricane Flats, Cornelius Donahue, better known as “Lame Johnny,” stepped out from behind a huge bolder and faced the stagecoach with drawn gun. In a flash, he was dropped in his steps by Richard Bullock. This and other quick shooting deeds on Deadwood Stages were used by Bill Cody in his Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. A Los Angeles paper gave Richard Bullock a tribute as a gun fighter, stage messenger and a veteran of many heroic encounters.
It was exciting to find out that my ancestor had played a role in the American West and had brought some law and order to the Black Hills of South Dakota.
After we left Deadwood, we went to the Little Big Horn and heard a wonderful interpretive tour of the battle site given by a Lakota Sioux descendent of a warrior in the battle. We used the opportunity to take the motorcycle and sidecar out of the trailer and drive it along the ridgeline above the Little Big Horn River.
That was when Philip discovered how tricky driving a side “hack” could be. I sat quietly in the sidecar looking over the side of the cliff while gripping the sidecar with white knuckles. I was glad when our excursion was over and the sidecar was safely back in the trailer.
From then on it was an uneventful trip home to Napa where most of our sidecar adventures were within ten miles of our house.
Good-bye, little sidecar.
WATCH NOW: COVID-19 VACCINE PASSPORTS COULD BE THE KEY TO NORMAL LIFE
CHECK OUT WHERE IN NAPA COUNTY?
Photos: Where In Napa Valley?
How keen is your eye for Napa landmarks?
Our photographer J.L. Sousa travels a lot of miles in pursuit of his images and along the way he’s taken some shots of interesting, quirky, and unusual objects, many of them in plain sight from major roads.
But it can be surprisingly hard to identify these places when you zoom in just on the details, even if you pass by the spots every day. How many of these Napa County places can you identify?
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?