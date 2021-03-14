Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Motorcycle memories of Deadwood Dick

On the way home we had an unpleasant surprise. We were rolling through the beautiful Okanagan wine region of British Columbia. As it started to darken, we spotted a charming B & B and pulled over. We knocked on the door and requested rooms. The woman flatly refused our request to spend the night. No “bikers” in black leathers allowed, she said, and closed the door. Here we were: a retired judge and his wife, and a successful Napa businessman and grape grower being refused lodging because of our appearance. And to think we had just come from a ritzy hotel in Banff.

Another memory was our trip to Laughlin, Nevada for the annual River Run. Several of us from Napa rode our motorcycles through the desert in 100 degree plus heat to get to the resorts. It was the hottest ride in my life. We stopped at the only gas station in the middle of the desert.

To my disappointment there was only one small tree for shade for hundreds of bikers trying to cool off. We waited in a long line for the chance to drench ourselves with a hose. We spent several nights at a casino hotel and once we were in our air-conditioned rooms, we had a fine time. The next year we learned this was the same hotel where two rival motorcycle gangs had a shoot-out. We were not sorry to have missed it.