Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: My holiday disasters

At dawn they dug out a three foot wide and six foot deep trench in the front yard. Before they started to take the pipe line apart, Dad checked the toilet one more time. Whatever he did, this time it worked. A ball point pen suddenly bubbled. “Cover the hole, boys, all is solved.” They just had time to get cleaned up for Christmas day. We arrived from Napa, just as my father and brothers were leaving Janis’ front yard. My husband was happy he missed all the digging. We later learned the little boy admitted he had thrown the pen in the toilet. My niece never baby-sat this little boy again in her family home.

I can remember a few other little entertaining mishaps too. A sneaky family dog ate the fancy groom’s cake from Butter Cream Bakery at our daughter’s wedding. An overnight guest unplugged a ham in a crock pot for dinner instead of the toaster one morning at breakfast. We invited Philip’s partners on the Bench, Judges Snowden and Walker and their wives for dinner. We had just finished eating and were still sitting at the dining room table. Our Dachshund Bismarck started scratching at the sliding door. I let him in and he ran under the dining room table. He was rolling around on the rug and soon skunk scent filled the room. He apparently had been sprayed. Everyone immediately got up from the table and decided it was the end of the evening.