Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Nabbed at the border

Are you a little nervous when going through immigration to visit another country? You have your passport, your visa and all your other papers filled out. But, your visit is dependent on being approved for admittance. Usually you have no problem if there is nothing bad on your record.

My husband and I have crossed a lot of borders during our travels. The two scariest were China and Canada. In China, the border “guards” were no nonsense, military and armed.

“Hats off”, they ordered. “Glasses off.” “Purpose of visit?”, they asked.

Minutes went by while they scanned their computers. Every time we have to stand in line at a border crossing my husband always whispers, in my ear, “I hope they let you in. Remember Canada.”

Those sweet little words always set me on guard. I hope my name is not on any list.

We had planned a trip across the U.S. and Canada in our motor home pulling our motorcycle in a trailer. I wanted to visit Little Fork, Minnesota, where I was born, and Philip wanted to fish for walleyed pike in Minnesota.

After visiting Little Fork and doing some fishing, we found a nearby border crossing into Canada. We were happy to see that we were the only vehicle in line. It was a small place, peaceful and quiet. A woman border control officer greeted us. At first, she was friendly and we thought crossing would be simple. It quickly turned into a terrible four hours, and soon I regretted visiting Canada and wanted to go home.

Philip declared some Napa wine and his shotgun. We had gone into Canada several times in years past, and Philip knew the Canadians were “tough” on guns, but knew they allowed “long guns” like rifles and shotguns if you had a legitimate hunting purpose. Philip planned on doing some pheasant hunting in Ontario. The border guard said he couldn’t bring the shotgun into Canada and besides, there wasn’t any pheasant hunting in Ontario. Philip disagreed with her and said he had checked and had made arrangements to bird hunt. He suggested she check the hunting laws. He was right, but her reaction was to immediately order us to move to the inspection area.

After a long wait we were surprised to see two border patrol agents come out in full tactical gear (black uniforms, body armor, belts with guns and handcuffs). First, they asked us to show proof of identity. So we showed them our passports and drivers licenses.

They asked Philip what was his occupation. Philip replied that he was a semi-retired Superior Court judge in California. They immediately asked Philip if he was carrying a pistol. He said no. They apparently did not believe us as they began a full scale search of the motor home, the trailer, and the motorcycle. They found nooks and crannies we didn’t even know we had. They pulled out drawers and looked behind and under them. They pulled out the washer/dryer and poked around behind the heating ducts. They saw the safe under our bed and demanded we open it. We did.

Philip had to open up everything in the motorcycle trailer, from our luggage, our hanging clothes, tools and bike accessories. The officers went through the saddlebags and all the hanging riding gear.

While Philip was in the trailer putting things back in place. I was following the agent while he pulled out my bed side drawer in the RV bedroom and dumped it on the bed. He found a little 9v flashlight/taser in an old eye glass case. He let out a laugh and pointed it in my face. He was having a “gotcha” moment. I had forgotten I had it and didn’t know it was prohibited in Canada. I was in trouble with the law, the officers and my husband.

We were immediately ordered to go into the Detention Area and sit down on the hard benches. They were going to write up their reports on my crime. I told Philip that I didn’t know it was there and didn’t know it was illegal. Probably not a good defense, he said.

After a long wait, we were told that we could pay a $250 fine to release our property and continue on our way. Of course, we paid. I was over the moon with delight when they gave me the old 9V battery and the worn out nylon case. They never asked about Philip’s shotgun.

I was now worried that my record would be permanently tarnished. The sad thing was that I always had a soft spot for Canada. My great-grandparents settled in Winnipeg when they sailed over from Yorkshire, England in the 1800s. Later they crossed the border on the Rainy River and settled in the land of the Chippewa in what now is Minnesota.

We found an RV park for the night and watched Canadian news on our TV. I half expected to see my picture and a story about a police action at the border. Instead we saw non-stop news about a convicted serial rapist who had escaped from police custody and was on the loose heading across Canada toward British Columbia. He was coming right through our area. Corrections Canada had taken him to visit his ailing mother and while the officers waited outside at the front door, he scampered out a rear window.

This guy was a master of disguises. Descriptions by his victims were all different. Sometimes the hair color was different and wigs or mustaches changed his appearance. He could look like a college professor, a businessman and or even a college student.

The next day, I made an appointment to have my hair trimmed next to the camp ground. The hairdresser brought up the actions of this man and all the women he had attacked. She went on and on how women cannot defend themselves in Canada. People are not allowed to possess any type of self-defense items. This gave Philip a thought.

That evening in the motor home, Philip decided that we should take the Canadian government up on their offer to appeal the fine. He told me to write a letter about how women in Canada were defenseless and used this roaming criminal as an example. The next morning we mailed it.

I felt better after writing my letter, so we decided to continue our trip across Canada. We visited beautiful Prince Edward Island by crossing the eight mile long Confederation Bridge on our motorcycle in a driving rain. We went to the Maritime Museum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where Philip’s father turned over his destroyer to the Royal Navy in 1940. Halifax also has a museum dedicated to the Titanic and many of those who drowned are buried in the Halifax cemetery.

From Canada, we drove down to Florida for a big motorcycle rally called “Biketoberfest”, and then on to Key West. After stops to visit family in Texas and Oklahoma, we were happy to arrive back home.

Guess what was waiting for me in the mail? A letter from the Canadian government apologizing for our border crossing incident with a check made out to me for $250.

Yes, I felt a little better about Canada, but I still get nervous at border crossings, especially when my husband whispers, “Remember Canada” in my ear.