Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Roundabout Roulette

Are you a gambler? Do you like to play roulette and watch the wheel go round and round, and wonder where the bouncing ball will stop? If so, then you will love the new roundabouts on Napa’s First Street, Second Street, California Boulevard and State Route 29 ramps. Driving through them is like a game of chance.
I think I am a good driver. But I worry about not having control and being forced to make quick decisions. To be honest, I have not really tried them yet. My husband has offered to go with me to try them out but I am waiting for the directional signs to be finished. The City of Napa map makes it all look simple, right?
I have read there have been few, if any, problems according to the Napa Police Department. I wonder if that is because of the “law of unintended consequences.”
Many of my friends are like me and avoid these intersections. Some of us go down to Old Sonoma Road or up to Lincoln Avenue to cross the freeway just to avoid the feeling of dread we have about these new “traffic control” puzzles.
So if the purpose of the roundabouts was to speed up the traffic flow and ease congestion, it may have worked, but for the wrong reasons. Maybe it has worked because many Napans are avoiding these intersections. We are taking different routes when we want to go over to Browns Valley or the west side of Napa from Old Town. Old Sonoma Road over Highway 29 is just as easy for us and then use the frontage road in front of the Napa Premium Outlets to go up to Browns Valley Road.
I know I am not the only person in Napa who feels this way. It’s a big topic of conversation these days. So far, I have found only one brave person who has driven through this maze. She was forced to do it as she lives in Browns Valley. She had few other choices. But those of us on the east side of Highway 29 do have choices. It might take us a little longer, we might have more traffic to deal with but I do not care. It makes me feel better and confident that I can find my way.
Now, don’t get me wrong. My husband and I have driven all over the British Isles. We have driven throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. We have driven in Australia, New Zealand, and many other countries where drivers drive on the left, or “wrong” side of the road and where roundabouts are common.
But the Brits invented the “queue” and are usually pretty good about waiting in line for their turn or, in roundabout terms, yielding the right of way. Americans? Not always so good. Here, the yellow light at an intersection often means speed up so you can get into the intersection before the light turns red. Stop signs mean slow down to make sure you won’t hit an approaching car, then accelerate. Yield seems to say speed up to beat that other car coming around the roundabout. These things cause me to worry more about driving in the roundabouts.
Yes, I guess roundabouts are here to stay as the latest trend in American highway design and traffic control. In time, we will adjust to them. In the meantime, it gives me ammunition for a column and I do enjoy sharing my frustrations with my readers. Maybe you feel the same way.
If not, you are a brave soul.
I laugh when I remember our experience a couple of years ago in Wales. Our ship had landed in Southampton and we were going to Glasgow for a coach tour of Scotland. On our way north we detoured to Wales for a visit to Brecon. The drive from Brecon back to the main highway north was one roundabout after another. It seems like they were every mile or so apart. We had purchased a British GPS before we left, which saved our lives, but I remember hearing it repeat over and over, “recalculating, recalculating, recalculating” when we took the wrong exit from the roundabout.
We toured several construction projects, industrial parks, and residential neighborhoods as we tried to get back on track. U-turns are more difficult when you are driving on the “wrong” side of the road. Our problem with the roundabouts was that the GPS would say, “take the third exit” or “fourth exit,” but there were little dead-end roads that looked like exits but weren’t. So we frequently counted wrong. Or, we would be in the wrong lane to take the exit we wanted. So we were forced off at the wrong exit. Our minds were constantly on alert and tense every time we approached a roundabout.
It was close to the end of our trip when a friendly taxi driver gave us a tip that would help us out. He said if you are going to take the third or fourth turn-off, stay in the inside lane. But if you are going off at the first turn stay in the outside lane. That advice really helped us. Because changing lanes, with cars coming in and out all at the same time, is the real danger in a roundabout
Philip finally figured them out, and it was my job to continue shouting, “Stay left, stay left,” especially when turning a corner or pulling off the road. It was second nature for Philip to get in the right-hand lane and he needed me to keep saying it over and over.
I am afraid that if this roundabout trend continues in the U.S., we will see an end to traffic lights and stop signs. Roundabouts will start sprouting like mushrooms all over Napa. How about one at Jefferson and Trancas, or Soscol and Lincoln, or Imola and Soscol, or best of all, Third Street, East Avenue, Coombsville Road and Silverado Trail? Can you imagine that, especially during the Town & Country Fair and BottleRock?
Our Napa fame has spread all over the world and tourists will continue to come here to enjoy our hospitality. I guess, like it or not, we better master these roundabouts.
After all, we want our traffic to flow as well as our wine.