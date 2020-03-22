Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Roundabout Roulette

I know I am not the only person in Napa who feels this way. It’s a big topic of conversation these days. So far, I have found only one brave person who has driven through this maze. She was forced to do it as she lives in Browns Valley. She had few other choices. But those of us on the east side of Highway 29 do have choices. It might take us a little longer, we might have more traffic to deal with but I do not care. It makes me feel better and confident that I can find my way.

Now, don’t get me wrong. My husband and I have driven all over the British Isles. We have driven throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. We have driven in Australia, New Zealand, and many other countries where drivers drive on the left, or “wrong” side of the road and where roundabouts are common.

But the Brits invented the “queue” and are usually pretty good about waiting in line for their turn or, in roundabout terms, yielding the right of way. Americans? Not always so good. Here, the yellow light at an intersection often means speed up so you can get into the intersection before the light turns red. Stop signs mean slow down to make sure you won’t hit an approaching car, then accelerate. Yield seems to say speed up to beat that other car coming around the roundabout. These things cause me to worry more about driving in the roundabouts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}