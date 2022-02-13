Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Slow Down Napa

I have decided to write a column this month supporting the “Slow Down Napa” movement. When I started writing Coffee, Tea, and Me about 10 years ago, I vowed to try to avoid controversial subjects and to keep my column light and entertaining. However, this month I am going to express my two cents worth about a local problem.

These days, many of us who live in Old Town (and other residential neighborhoods in Napa) have noticed how people are driving more aggressively. They are speeding and ignoring basic traffic rules.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

I speak from experience because a few years ago I was hit by a car in downtown Napa at about 8:30 in the morning. I was in the crosswalk on a green light walking our dogs when a careless motorist stuck me.

The first thing I remember is waking up on a gurney in the emergency room at the Queen with Dr. Timothy Smith sitting next to me checking out my head injuries. There was blood all over my pillow. I was sore all over, I had gut-wrenching vomiting which I learned was caused by traumatic brain injury.

Police officers and ambulance drivers were crowded around. My cardiologist, Dr. James Srebro, was beside me telling me that he was there to help and support me. My husband was working that day and had not learned of my accident yet. He rushed to my side after being told by the court executive officer that I had been hit by a car in front of the courthouse.

To this day, I cannot remember being hit or being a hood ornament for 20 feet as I was swept up onto the hood of the car. I don’t remember being launched headfirst off the hood onto the pavement. I was told later that I was still holding onto our two dogs who were dragged under the car.

In the early months of my husband’s judicial career in Napa, he served on the Municipal Court and heard traffic cases. Napa law enforcement vigorously enforced traffic laws and there were many cases sent to the court for adjudication. There don’t seem to be as many consequences for violation of traffic laws today.

The issues are complicated and may have to do with how local traffic enforcement is funded and how police assets are allocated, but the underlying problem is, that more people are driving badly. They are driving too fast in residential neighborhoods, ignoring stop signs, running red lights, narrowly missing, and sometimes hitting pedestrians.

Every morning at about 6 a.m. when I am picking up the newspaper on our sidewalk, there are always a few cars racing down our street and not stopping for the stop sign on our corner. I always hope none of our neighbors are out walking in the dark or crossing the street in dark clothes.

My husband often says that a good person is one who does the right thing even when nobody is watching. A lot of motorists aren’t being good drivers because they don’t drive carefully when no one is watching, like a traffic officer.

Fortunately, I have largely recovered from my injuries. But I am still nervous at crosswalks in Old Town and downtown Napa. I am on alert and double-check the intersection for cars. My husband always warns me when I go out to walk the dogs, “Watch out when crossing the street” or he might even suggest, “Don’t cross any streets.”

The city is looking at ideas for “traffic calming,” which is a good thing and overdue. There are many theories about how best to slow traffic from lowering the speed limits to redesigning streets. But the least expensive solution would be for people to start doing the right thing even when nobody is watching. Start driving more defensively and carefully, even when there isn’t a motorcycle cop on the lookout.

I am probably preaching to the choir. Those of you who read my columns probably already drive carefully. But you can be an influence to family members or others who don’t.

I think the fastest, least expensive, and the most helpful idea would be to install more stop signs in residential neighborhoods and maybe on First and Second streets too. I see so many locals and tourists trying to cross the streets there with heavy traffic most of the time.

Several years ago, I always hesitated to cross the street at the intersection of Coombs and Division streets, (the Napa County Library is on one corner). I wrote to our City Council member, Juliana Inman, and within a few weeks, there was a four-way stop at the intersection. It is now much safer for both motorists and pedestrians.

Today, every time I hear an ambulance siren or read about a traffic accident I think about the poor victim. We do not want my experience to happen to you. And this is why we support the “Slow Down Napa” movement. Look up their website (info@slowdownnapa.com). Learn what you can do to help. If your neighborhood has speeding traffic issues let them know and you can buy a sign for your yard.

So there! That is my two cents worth. I want to thank my husband for adding his thoughts to this column. He said that now that he was retired he had been thinking of writing a letter to the editor, but he thought my column would be more widely read than a letter to the editor from a retired judge.