Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: The Berserker: My own gambit in the world of chess

Have you seen the recent FoxTrot cartoon by Bill Amend, where the husband and wife are sitting in bed reading the paper and he suggests that they role play?
“You could wear the red wig that you got for Halloween along with the cute 1960’s outfit that your Mother gave you years ago”, he suggests. Then, “I could call you Beth.”
She says, “Okayyy?”
To which he then replies, “And we could play a super long and complicated chess match ...”
She says, “I should have known, letting you watch ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ was a mistake.”
“The Queens Gambit” is a popular novel made into a series on Netflix about Beth Harmon, a red-headed chess prodigy who becomes the world champion chess player. We watched it last month and loved it.
Until recently, I have never played chess. Until now, I have not been interested in playing chess. I find it very difficult. But my husband is determined that I learn. I have heard his request, “Let’s play chess” often during these very long, long months at home.
He has found the perfect “game room” for us as he has renamed the living room in our little rear cottage. He moved two large armchairs to face each other with our chess table in the middle. He turns the electric fireplace on for a cozy warm feeling. I am sure his goal is to make it more appealing and comfortable for me to enjoy our games. How can I resist his paying such good attention to me? To be clear, he hasn’t asked me to wear a red wig or put on a “cute 1960’s outfit.” And thank goodness, he has never called me Beth.
So, once in a while I agree to give it a try. I have a cheat sheet with pictures of each chess piece, its name, and what direction it can move. I am constantly looking at it before my turn. Master chess players play slowly. I play slowly because I have to first figure out which way the pieces move.
The truth is that my coaching husband has to play both sides. Well, he tells me my options and the consequences. He then sits back, smiling and watching and giving me plenty of time to consider my next move.
Lucky me, he has even let me win a game. Of course, he is trying to boost my ego. I have no idea how it happened. Maybe he made a mistake? I doubt it was beginner’s luck. I know the purpose is to capture the king but I have no idea how to set him up. So I wander all over the board moving my chess pieces at random.
Let me tell you about our chess set. The pieces are replicas of the Lewis Chessmen. My ancestors are Scots-Irish. They were McWilliams, a sect of the Macleod clan, who migrated from the Isle of Lewis in the Scottish Hebrides to Ulster around the 17th century.
Over the last several months, we have read most of the murder mysteries by Scottish author Peter May. Many of his books are set on the Isles of Lewis and Harris. They are wonderfully descriptive about the landscape, raging storms, Scottish traditions, their homes and villages. He includes a detailed description of the hard lives and history of the Gaelic people who lived there. If you have Scottish ancestors these books are for you. One of his mysteries is titled, “The Chessmen.”
Investigators believe that the pieces are from Trondheim, Norway, an area that specialized in carved walrus ivory gaming pieces in the 12th and 13th centuries. The Isle of Lewis was a Norwegian Territory until 1266.
After we read about these rare chess pieces, we researched whether we could get a replica set. The originals are in museums in London and Scotland. We were able to purchase a set and it now sits in our game room on the chess table.
Philip explained to me that most modern chess sets have “rooks” (or castles) at each corner space of the board. The Lewis Chessmen have warders, represented by “berserkers” instead of rooks.
Have you ever heard of berserkers? I hadn’t. Thanks to chess, I now know that our word, berserk, had its origin in Scandinavia. Berserkers were bear skin-clad, drug-crazed warriors who fought without fear in battle. These unique ivory chess pieces are crazy-looking warriors with bug eyes, chewing on the edge of their shields.
The original Lewis chess pieces were carved from walrus and whale teeth. I recently had a dental appointment with our dentist, Dr. Tim Wahle, who gave me a fascinating lesson in carving chess pieces from the teeth of whales and walrus. I was telling him about this column as he is a chess player and even has the Nordic DNA of the Vikings. I too have some Viking ancestry dating back to their invasion of Yorkshire in the 9th century.
He told me that the Vikings who made the chess pieces had to select certain teeth from the whales or walrus, which matched the desired width or height of each carved chess piece. He used dental terms for human teeth as an example.
Dr. Wahle went to school with our son and is the father of Gretchen Wahle, who was recently featured in Jennifer Huffman’s Napa Valley Register article, “Justin-Siena student finds her own path at Napa school.” The Wahle family has been involved with Justin-Siena and St. Apollinaris, both now and since the beginning of these two outstanding schools.
Well, the game of chess has been popular for centuries and is enjoying a new, even greater popularity, partly as a result of “The Queen’s Gambit.” Philip started playing chess when he was a child. His father taught him to play. Chess was not a popular game in my home when I was growing up. We used to play card games and board games like Monopoly.
So, I wish my husband could find someone else to play chess with after everybody has been vaccinated.
In the meantime, I have been reading “Chess for Dummies” and I am slowly going berserk.
WATCH NOW: LOCKDOWN VALENTINE’S DAY IDEAS YOU’LL WANT TO KEEP DOING EVERY YEAR
CHECK OUT THIS $17,000 CHESS SET