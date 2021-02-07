Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: The Berserker: My own gambit in the world of chess

So, once in a while I agree to give it a try. I have a cheat sheet with pictures of each chess piece, its name, and what direction it can move. I am constantly looking at it before my turn. Master chess players play slowly. I play slowly because I have to first figure out which way the pieces move.

The truth is that my coaching husband has to play both sides. Well, he tells me my options and the consequences. He then sits back, smiling and watching and giving me plenty of time to consider my next move.

Lucky me, he has even let me win a game. Of course, he is trying to boost my ego. I have no idea how it happened. Maybe he made a mistake? I doubt it was beginner’s luck. I know the purpose is to capture the king but I have no idea how to set him up. So I wander all over the board moving my chess pieces at random.

Let me tell you about our chess set. The pieces are replicas of the Lewis Chessmen. My ancestors are Scots-Irish. They were McWilliams, a sect of the Macleod clan, who migrated from the Isle of Lewis in the Scottish Hebrides to Ulster around the 17th century.