Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: The miracle on Yajome Street

Today’s column is about a Napa family's life-threating event that happened on Yajome Street in downtown Napa in 1963. Many of you were not here 59 years ago and those who were may not remember it.

The story and photographs were in many Bay Area newspapers and former Register photographer Bob McKenzie wrote about it in 1995. Mrs. Lavern Berg shared the articles and pictures and the story with me for this column.

The Napa River has had a long history of flooding before the flood control project brought it under control. The floods I remember most vividly were in 1985 and 2005. In 1985 we lived on Montecito Boulevard and my husband Philip couldn’t get off the hill to go to the courthouse, which was surrounded by water. By the time of the 2005 flood, Philip had retired as a Napa Superior Court judge, and we had moved to our 1872 bungalow in Old Town, which fortunately was outside the flood zone.

I remember the 2005 flood vividly because we were giving a New Year’s Eve party for a female friend from Australia. Many of our guests had to cancel. We were planning to have crab, and Vallerga's on Silverado Trail was flooded. Luckily I found them at another grocery on our side of the river. Our guest’s adult children in Australia saw pictures of Napa flooding on CNN and called to check on her. Not only was she safe but she was the hit of the party in her cute, sassy leopard dress.

However, this column is about a major flood in 1963 and a miracle that occurred on Yajome Street. Most Napa floods have caused a lot of property damage, but fortunately there have been few deaths. But for a miraculous intervention, the flood of 1963 could have had tragic results and resulted in the loss of eight lives.

On Jan. 31, Mrs. Laverne Berg was picking up her five children and two other carpool students at St. John’s Catholic School. A woman of habit, she followed her usual route driving back home as she went south on Yajome Street toward First Street.

The rain was coming down in buckets. It was almost impossible to see out the front window. Before she knew it, her car was being swept down the street toward the Napa River by a strong current and she lost control. The engine quit and the water was over the floor boards. The car continued to float down Yajome Street near First Street. Suddenly the car swung around and hit something and momentarily stopped moving. Mrs. Berg instantly hit the brakes and kept her foot on the brake pedal.

They all sat there for a minute stunned by what had happened to them. Then, a brave young boy in her car, 11-year-old Kenneth Dixon, volunteered to swim for help. He made it to shore and immediately looked for a telephone booth. He dug into his pocket and realized he didn’t have a dime to call the police or the fire department. He asked a man who was walking by for a dime but he refused.

Water was flooding into the car and school books were floating around inside. Randy Berg said, “we had better start praying” and they all started reciting the Hail Mary. They had barely gotten those first two words out of their mouths, when a huge dump truck filled with dirt, pulled right in front of the car to block the current from pushing it downstream. The large words Basalt Rock Co. were printed on the side of the truck.

Wilbur Manson was the driver of the Basalt truck, and he saw Mrs. Berg’s car being swept toward the river from the First Street Bridge. He told a nearby bystander that he was going down there to help. This man, Donald Foster, said, "I will go with you," and he hopped on the running board of the truck. Manson quickly put the truck in gear and drove down into the swirling waters in front of the Berg car blocking the current.

Donald Foster stepped from the truck running board to the hood of the car where he helped the children climb out the car windows. As all six remaining children in the car climbed out he helped them up on top of the dirt in the back of the dump truck.

Mrs. Berg was the last to leave. She still had her foot on the brake. With Manson and Foster urging her to get out quickly, she released the brake and climbed out the window. They were on the hood of her car and grabbed her hand and pulled her to safety as the car was swept away into the river. Mrs. Berg and all the children survived without injury.

Since that day, Tim Berg, who was only 8 at the time, has always believed in the power of prayer. He believes to this day that their rescue was a miracle. We have known Tim and his wife, Carol, for more than 40 years. Recently, we were having dinner together when he told me this story. We have always known Tim as a former Justin High School football player who went to Alaska, became a fishing guide, and who with his wife, built a successful chain of fishing lodges. I had never witnessed this spiritual side to him until he told me this story over dinner.

All the families contacted and thanked the two men who had saved their lives. Donald Foster was a senior psychiatric technician at Napa State Hospital and Wilbur Manson was employed by Basalt Rock Company. Both men were commended for their part in this heroic rescue by their companies and later recognized by California’s Gov. Ronald Reagan for their heroism.

A miracle is always in the eyes of the beholder but the Berg family firmly believes today that there truly was a miracle on Yajome Street that day.