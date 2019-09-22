Do you know that Napa has its own wildlife park right in the middle of historic Old Town? The animals who live here are alive and creep around at all hours of the night right under your bedroom windows.
We really enjoy the Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays. We see old friends and make new ones each time we go. Sylvia Gustafson and I always make the rounds looking around and buying from the many vendors. A few weeks ago, we stopped by a booth that had photos and articles about small wild animals. It was run by a Napa Wildlife Refuge.
We enjoyed our conversations with these friendly women and I told them about our night prowlers. These ladies did not live downtown so they had no idea about the sounds we hear and who visits us at night in our yards.
Before we moved into our long-time rental in Old Town and made it our permanent home almost 20 years ago, we didn't know about all the wildlife down here either.
Not one of our tenants of 22 years ever told us what goes on in the middle of the night in this section of town. We had lived in the hills outside Napa and were accustomed to seeing deer, turkey, an occasional coyote, rattlesnakes, and even a rare hint of a bear or mountain lion. But we thought we had given up all that wildlife when we moved down to Old Town.
When a person moves from a rural area to downtown Napa they will experience many changes. They suddenly live close to their neighbors. We share good neighbor fences with five bordering properties. A person has to expect all kinds of new noises, such as: music, backyard parties, neighborhood cats howling on the fence, dogs barking, cars parking in front of your home and children enjoying those blow up tents for birthday parties.
Although we appreciate having firefighters and police officers conveniently close, we do get the occasional siren in the middle of the night too. Part of the trade-off though, is that we are close to theaters, entertainment, and great restaurants within easy walking distance. We enjoy being in the middle of a growing world-famous community where something is always happening.
Our first Old Town wildlife experience happened one evening while we were sitting in the hot tub on the back deck. It was just getting dark; I looked up and we were surprised to see a family of raccoons peeking around the corner and staring at us. I think we surprised them too. The mother towered over her three little babies who huddled around her. It would have been a great photo opportunity, but who carries a camera in a hot tub? We sat there very still enjoying the moment and they eyed us nervously before they turned and left. Up until then, we didn't know there were raccoons in Old Town.
Another memory was when I went out early one morning to our garden shed and opened the door, I was startled to find that I was face to face with a huge opossum sitting on a top shelf looking at me. There was broken glass all over the floor as he/she had pushed my glass vases off the shelves. It had destroyed the place trying to get out.
Our shed had a cat door for Monty, our daughter's Maine Coon cat, so he could stay there at night. We think that is how this big opossum got inside. Philip was in the driveway just leaving for work. When I saw the opossum, I yelled, slammed the door and told Philip what I had just seen.
Philip calmly said, "Well, let it out."
I said "ME?" I opened the door and quickly moved away. The opossum jumped down, came to the door, looked around, ran to the closest fence and disappeared. Philip left for work and I got to clean up the broken mess in the shed. It was an exciting way to start a morning.
Our garden shed always seemed to attract these night wanderers. Our dogs would find critters hiding under it day and night. We would let the dogs out at night for a last potty break and sure enough, they would rush out to the shed, surround it, and start barking, howling and baying. We would turn on the flood lights and eventually have to go out to get them back in the house. Of course, our dogs are dachshunds, which in German means badger hound. It is in their DNA to chase critters.
We had another experience with a momma opossum. She was living under the garden shed with her litter of opossum pups and the dogs knew she was there. We wanted to protect the opossums and stop the dogs from barking. So Philip put out a humane trap one night baited with a can of tuna fish. Sure enough, the next morning she was in it.
At first, he was worried about the babies because he didn't see them. He then remembered that mother opossums have a pouch, like kangaroos, and the babies were in her pouch. He drove her to the rushes along the banks of the Napa River down by the Napa Yacht Club and let her out of the trap. Off she ran, without a wave good-bye. We finally filled the open space between the ground and the floor of the shed with bricks. So far, it has kept the opossums out.
We have had skunks wandering around here and there too. I have seen them cautiously walk across our back driveway watching for the dogs. Fortunately, the dogs haven't gone after a skunk yet. The opossums do the same and often climb the fences and sit on top teasing the dogs. The dogs usually race out, start sniffing and searching the shrubs along the fence before they start baying like hounds on a scent.
Early one morning, Philip had opened the kitchen door to let the dogs out and left it open so he could come back to bed. A few minutes later, the dogs starting barking loudly from the kitchen. Philip got up again to see what was going on and found what looked like a little dead opossum curled up on the kitchen floor. The dogs were running around barking and sniffing.
At first, Philip thought the dogs had caught it, killed it, and brought it into the house. Then he remembered the expression, "playing 'possum" and realized that the opossum was probably just pretending to be dead. So he scooped it up in a dust pan, put it out on the back patio, and closed the kitchen door. Sure enough, when we checked later, the little "dead" opossum was gone.
We have been told that opossums live down in the storm drains and come out in the dead of night. We are close to a corner with several storm drain openings, so we have constant visitors. The problem is that our dogs can smell, see or hear them day and night. Our neighbors have never mentioned night-time visitors but then, they don't have any hounds. We don't leave dog food out but for some reason they are attracted to our back yard.
Our little bungalow home in Old Town was built in 1872. It is one of the first homes built on this section of an old land grant. I think our visiting night animals know that this is the trail that their forefathers traveled. They were here first, but this old trail runs right through our yard in the new city of Napa. Perhaps it is just instinct or built into their DNA, like chasing critters is in our dogs' DNA.
Philip bought me a number of beautiful peacocks for our yard. Have you ever heard their "cry for help"? They are wonderful to have around. They stand all over our yard, between plants and flowers, with their beautiful, colored metal feathers reflecting the sun.
But rest assured, they do not make any noise. We have a peacock cry application on our smart phone, which does a pretty good imitation of a peacock call. Philip sometimes plays it to entertain guests with the chilling cry. Maybe we should play it at night to scare away the opossums and raccoons. I have a feeling it would scare away our neighbors, too.
Don't worry, folks. Just kidding.