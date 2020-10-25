Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Witches and vampires

As I started thinking about an October column for “Coffee,Tea, and Me,” I did what many columnists probably do this time of year. I thought about my own memories of past Halloweens. It is sad that we do not know what Halloween is going to look like this year in Napa.

When I was a little girl growing up in Pleasanton, California, Halloween was an exciting evening for us children. We all dressed up in our best costumes and stood behind the signs that put us in the right division on the side streets. Secret judges wandered among us picking out the costumes that would win a prize.

Led by the Amador High School Band, hundreds of us marched down Main Street to the high school auditorium. Our friends and families were cheering us on while watching from the sidewalks. Once seated, winners from each group were announced. They walked up onto the stage and receive a brand new bicycle. We were then treated to an hour or so of cartoon movies. Trick or treating wasn’t as popular then as it is now. If we did it at all, we mostly went trick or treating after the cartoons on our own block where we lived. We loved this tradition and it continued in Pleasanton for many years.

Now, many decades later, the name Anne Rice came to my mind for this column. Many of you might ask, who is Anne Rice and what does she have to do with Halloween? Well, let me tell you a story.