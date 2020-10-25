Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: Witches and vampires

As I started thinking about an October column for “Coffee,Tea, and Me,” I did what many columnists probably do this time of year. I thought about my own memories of past Halloweens. It is sad that we do not know what Halloween is going to look like this year in Napa.
When I was a little girl growing up in Pleasanton, California, Halloween was an exciting evening for us children. We all dressed up in our best costumes and stood behind the signs that put us in the right division on the side streets. Secret judges wandered among us picking out the costumes that would win a prize.
Led by the Amador High School Band, hundreds of us marched down Main Street to the high school auditorium. Our friends and families were cheering us on while watching from the sidewalks. Once seated, winners from each group were announced. They walked up onto the stage and receive a brand new bicycle. We were then treated to an hour or so of cartoon movies. Trick or treating wasn’t as popular then as it is now. If we did it at all, we mostly went trick or treating after the cartoons on our own block where we lived. We loved this tradition and it continued in Pleasanton for many years.
Now, many decades later, the name Anne Rice came to my mind for this column. Many of you might ask, who is Anne Rice and what does she have to do with Halloween? Well, let me tell you a story.
I was introduced to author Anne Rice when I picked up a paperback book that she had written at an airport gift shop. The name of the book was “Christ the Lord.” It was about the childhood of Jesus. I really enjoyed the book and decided to send an email to her email address listed inside the book. I wanted to tell her how interesting I had found it as she made Jesus into a real person. I sent the email late one evening and, much to my surprise and delight, I got a reply right away.
She was up late, too, and was surprised to receive my letter on religion. She said in her email that my timing was perfect. She “was warming up” to start writing by watching Charlton Heston as Moses in "The Ten Commandments." She was at the place in the movie where Yul Brenner, as the Pharaoh Ramses, was pursuing him.
I discovered in her email that we had a lot in common. We were both raised as Irish Catholics back when the Baltimore Catechism was taught by the parish nuns. Many of Napa’s Catholics of my vintage will relate to this book.
She told me her beliefs and how she had come back to the Catholic Church as an “old time traditional” Catholic again. She often said the rosary and went to Mass. She was glad I had written to her and thanked me for taking a chance by buying her book. There were many more encouraging words and a bit of advice. Soon, she had to get back to her movie as she was waiting for the Red Sea to part.
I wanted to know more about Anne Rice, so I googled her. Much to my surprise, I discovered that her fame started with her first book written in 1976, “Interview with a Vampire.” It was about an 18th century Catholic vampire born on a plantation in the South. It starts with him being interviewed by a reporter in a San Francisco hotel room in the 20th century. The book was a bestseller, and Anne Rice made it into a three book series called the, “Vampire Chronicles.” The first book was made into a blockbuster gothic horror film in 1994 starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The movie grossed $223.7 million. She became a wealthy woman and one of the most popular authors in recent American history, having sold nearly 100 million copies of her books.
Today, she has regained her faith and is now interested in writing with “new themes, new characters and new stories”. She has moved back to New Orleans and is very happy living in her hometown again.
The other day I asked Philip to order “Interview with a Vampire” from Netflix. We have never been into horror movies, so we missed it when it came out in 1994. We tried to watch it for a while and finally turned it off. It was a little too bloody for our tastes. But if you are spending Halloween at home this year, and if you like horror movies, this may be the movie for you. If you have any little ones still at home, you might want to wait until they have gone to bed.
I still love Halloween and even have some old costumes stored in the attic. But this will probably not be the year for parties or for greeting little costumed witches or vampires at our door. So if that’s your plan too, stay home, stay safe, and maybe watch a good old bloodthirsty horror movie.
