Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: You can go home again

Thomas Wolfe wrote a famous novel, “You Can’t Go Home Again.” However, I recently found that it is possible to go home again or to turn the clock back.

I have been waiting for years to receive “The Call” for my chance to become a famous newspaper columnist. You see, my husband and a few close friends have filled my head by teasing me that my writing reminds them of Erma Brombeck. She was a popular writer who started out as a part-time hometown newspaper columnist in 1965, became a nationally syndicated columnist, and published 15 bestselling books over the next 30 years.

Years ago, a previous Napa Valley Register editor wanted to help me try to break into the “big time” but I turned him down. I told him I had started writing too late in life and thought I was really just an Irish storyteller. So for the past 12 years, I have been very happy to write my stories for our hometown paper.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

However, last month I did get a telephone message from an author who was writing a book and wanted to talk to me. At first I thought, here it comes. Fame beckons.

I eagerly returned the call. But, no, it was from a woman writing a book who wanted to interview me. She had never read my columns and the book was not about me but was about my hometown. The title was “Growing up in Pleasanton in the 1950s.” I was excited about her idea and knew I had much to offer her.

This book is the brainstorm of a fellow Amador High School graduate, Donna Kamp McMillion, who is a fourth-generation resident of Pleasanton. She has been interviewing a wide range of people on Zoom and collecting their memories of growing up in Pleasanton. She wants everyone to describe and confess to silly and fun things they did while living in Pleasanton in the 1950s. She suggested I make a list of what I remembered before she interviewed me.

My parents and I came out to Pleasanton, California, in 1943 from Minnesota. I went through my school years there from kindergarten to high school and I knew I had lots of information. I have a box in my garage with things from my childhood and school years. I had old photographs, scrapbooks, programs, invitations and folders dating back to the 1950s.

I found many items to share with Donna and I also sent copies to the Pleasanton Historical Society. The society is working with Donna on this project and helping her with our local history and old photographs. Half of the book will be photographs and the other half will be based on our Zoom interviews as interpreted by volunteer professional writers.

As I went through my box of things it was fun reliving many happy memories, making contact with longtime classmates, and sharing stories, silly things we did, football games and the dances.

“Cruising” was a big thing when we were old enough to drive. It started on Main Street and later expanded to include trips to Livermore and Oakland. Of course, we were mainly looking for cute boys. We often drove to East 14th Street around Mel’s Drive-In in Oakland. We knew that the Hells Angels, with President Sonny Barger, hung out down the street, so we always flipped a U- turn before we reached his intersection.

I had a girlfriend who had a cute Ford with the spare tire in a “Connie Kit” on the back. We always looked so cool. I remembered girls cruised with their hair in curlers wearing scarves. With the windows down they could dry their hair quickly. They were hoping others thought they had a big date that night.

Pleasanton only had about 2,000 residents when I graduated in 1960 from Amador High School. Mr. Neil Sweeney was our principal. There were about 400 students in the high school and about 90 in my class of 1960. Most of us had started kindergarten with each other, so dating boys in your class was like going out with your brother.

During my interview with Donna, I mentioned two events that were held before 1950, in case she wanted to include them. One was a huge Cavalcade at our Alameda County Fairgrounds in 1949 in front of the grandstand. Many involved were local citizens, which included me when I was 7 years old.

Movie star Don Ameche held the “Don McNeill Breakfast Club” at the Castlewood Country Club when I was about 6 years old. I got to draw the names of the young couple who won a trip to Hawaii. I only got a box of candy.

Pleasanton always had the best Halloween nights. Dressed in our costumes, we waited behind blockades to march down Main Street. We paraded to the high school for costume awards and then enjoyed cartoons in the auditorium.

May Day was always a wonderful event at Pleasanton Elementary School. We had dances all day and a parade on Main Street with all the schoolchildren dressed in costumes. The Prince and Princess from each class got to ride on a float.

There is one special story I shared with Donna on Zoom that also involves Napa that I would like to mention.

My mother had her fifth child when I was a sophomore and I often babysat for my parents. A lady friend and neighbor, Beverly Sweeney, had a new child, too, by the name of Patrick. She asked my mother if I would babysit her two sons and I did.

Living in Napa years later, I saw a photo on the front page of the Napa Register of the new superintendent of the Napa school district. I recognized this person and called home to confirm my suspicion. I was right. He was the son of my high school principal. His mother, Beverly, directed the church choir and I was a member.

A local group was organizing a way to honor Edward Barwick during halftime of a football game at Napa High. He had announced the football games for 40 years. I used that excuse to make an appointment to meet and ask Patrick for permission to do this at halftime during a game.

Patrick quickly said yes. I then asked him which Napa Catholic church he joined here in Napa. He looked at me and said, “How do you know I am Catholic?” Quickly, he said, “Oh yes, it’s my Irish last name.”

I said, “No Patrick, I know much more about you and your family. I used to babysit you.”

He could not believe it was me, his babysitter, from years ago. He was very charming and friendly. We had a great time remembering all our connections and growing up in Pleasanton. He was a classmate of my youngest sister (the fifth child) and they had been friends for years.

I have always considered our families to be the Irish mafia in our community. His father was our high school principal and our father, John Lynn McWilliams, was the mayor. In our minds as kids, our fathers ran the town.

Donna Kamp McMillion has come up with a wonderful idea. I think her book will be a bestseller in Pleasanton and benefit the local Historical Society too. It would be a fun project here in Napa if someone would like to copy her idea and turn back the clock.