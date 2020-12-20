Lynne Champlin, Tea and Me: Building a gingerbread village

I have decided that I should retire from being a volunteer columnist for the Napa Valley Register. I had discovered a potential new talent, which has been hiding all these years. After the first of the year, I have decided to contact Gerry Closs who owns Buttercream Bakery on Jefferson Street. I want to be placed in charge of decorating their cakes.
I think Gerry would hire me. We have known Gerry Closs since we came to Napa in 1966. Our main connection was both through our mutual friendship with the late George Carl from KVON and both of us owned a red Mustang convertible, which we used to show in the Father’s Day car show at Vintage 1870 (now V Marketplace).
Our cars were usually parked together in the Mustang corral. And best of all, we recently learned that Barbara Closs is related to the Grigsby family who built our 1872 bungalow home in Old Town Napa. We are almost like family. I think it should be a “piece of cake” getting a job there. Be prepared Gerry, I will be calling you soon.
I discovered my new talent when a friend and I bought gingerbread house kits to decorate for the holidays. My friend wants to remain anonymous so I will call her “Susie Q.”
So, Susie Q came over to my house with her gingerbread house kit and bags of extra candy for decorating. I had collected all my colored sprinkles, tiny marshmallows, and I was ready too. I had prepared two large pieces of cardboard, which I had covered with aluminum foil as bases for our project.
We took everything out of the pretty boxes and placed the items on my kitchen island. We knew there was a video on-line but neither of us took the time to watch it. We were “naturals” and didn’t think we needed video instruction. But we did try to read the directions in the very tiny print. We discovered that reading the directions a few times did prove to be very important. I would recommend that you do not skip reading them or watching the video.
Our kits contained several different gingerbread structures. So, when you take the gingerbread pieces out of the boxes and take them apart, it is hard to know the walls from the roofs. Plus it was hard to remember which pieces go with which structure.
It took us some time to figure that out because the pieces were not marked on the back. So, identifying the unmarked parts was confusing. Plus, after you figured out what was what, you had to remember what you were planning to “glue” (with frosting) together. They all looked the same and close in size. Be sure to keep the pieces of each cottage in its own pile.
So now we had to learn how to frost (or glue) the buildings together. The frosting came in aluminum foil bags, which had to be massaged to soften them up. We could have put them in warm water for a few minutes but the massaging did the trick.
There is a clear plastic V-shaped bag to hold the frosting and a plastic point that fits on the tip of the bag. We then stuffed and squeezed the icing into the bag. It is messy but it works.
By now our fingers were covered with icing as we tried to get the frosting in the little bags. We were licking the frosting on our fingers all the time. It tasted good. The instructions said that the frosting will set up very quickly. We wondered if there was actually glue in it. We were concerned about the ingredients but kept licking our fingers anyway. We didn’t get sick so I guess they have to use safe materials for children or old ladies who lick their fingers.
The next step was squeezing the frosting out of the bags onto the edges of the walls to cement the pieces together in the shape of a house. Getting the right amount to make this work was hard. After applying the frosting you had to hold everything together until the walls held. This did not work most of the time. We often had to do it over and add more frosting.
Adding the roof and at the same time holding everything together was even harder. Usually, when we took our hands away everything fell apart. We had many start-overs. This really took practice. Maybe we should have watched the video after all.
I looked to Susie Q, who is a retired teacher, for her leadership. She reminded me that, she "taught reading not art or homemaking.” She kept mumbling this to herself when she was struggling to keep her cottages together. I mentioned that I never learned how to cook or put frosting on cakes either even though I was president of The Future Homemakers of America in high school. I made my own dress for the Senior Ball, but not cakes. We weren’t much help to each other.
We were constantly giggling by now. It was both fun and frustrating. We wondered how children could make these little gingerbread houses by themselves with their tiny little hands. It would be impossible. It really takes a talented Mom or Grandmother to supervise and help them. We needed help too but didn’t have anyone to turn to.
Finally, after a few hours, our five little gingerbread buildings were staying together. We were surprised to read that they needed to stand for three or four hours before being decorated. The frosting had to harden.
To heck with that, we weren’t going to wait. We were impatient, so we started attaching candy to the roofs, the doors and the walls. We used the icing to outline the doors and windows. Our lines were not straight but you could get the idea. We did talk about using real glue which would have really helped us with the whole project. But we thought our husbands or dogs might try to sneak a taste of our houses. So we passed on that idea.
Suzie Q was lucky to have a bag of red icing in her kit to cover a roof. She must have used too much as her roof caved in a few times. It was colorful but not sturdy. It might have been too top-heavy to survive. She had to glue it together again many times. She said it looks like it is from the “wrong side of the tracks” but we loved it anyway.
About four hours later we had finished our village. Everything was standing and decorated. It wasn’t beautiful but not too bad for a couple of old Grandmothers. Our husbands finally came home from fishing (skunked again) and we were happy they did not witness our frustration and silliness. Of course, they raved about our work, but we knew the truth.
After Gerry and Barbara read my column today they might not hire me as the official cake decorator for Buttercream Bakery but instead might give me a job sweeping the floors. It might take me a little time to work up to my full potential.
Now that I see our little town, it doesn’t look that bad (from a distance). I am happy I made a gingerbread house. It was fun. I sent pictures to my sisters and brother, which got mixed reviews. If I were to make another gingerbread house again next year, I am sure it would be much easier and maybe look better (and I would probably watch the video first).
Our gingerbread houses will be displayed in the center of our dining room table for our Christmas Zoom visit with our children to admire our decorating talents.
After writing this, I don’t think I will give up being a columnist for the Napa Valley Register. I must admit, I find it easier to write this column than decorate a gingerbread house.
So I am sorry, Gerry, I have changed my mind and decided not to apply for a job as a cake decorator. But, we will still come in for your great breakfasts.
WATCH NOW: HOLIDAY DECORATIONS WILL MAKE YOU FEEL HAPPY
CHECK OUT HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS IN NAPA VALLEY 2020
1742 Olympia Court, Napa
3627 Harkness St., Napa
1031 Vallejo St., Napa
140 S. Seminary St., Napa
1459 Oak St., Napa
3364 Twin Oaks Drive, Napa
2552 Macgregor Court, Napa
3301 Linda Mesa Way, Napa
420 Pickwick Drive, Napa
3407 and 3409 Ellen Way, Napa
1230 Terrace Drive, Napa
3474 Quail Court, Napa
1166 East Ave. Napa
18 Tuscany Court, Napa
3375 Kensington Place, Napa
3186 Piedmont Ave., Napa
4235 Linus Court, Napa
3500 Argyle St., Napa
2238 Second St., Napa
1151 Paulson Court, St. Helena
1113 Alta Ave., Napa
919 Vallejo St., Napa
109 Paradise Drive, Napa
2033 Sommer St. Napa
323 S. Hartson St., Napa
1383 Spruce St., Napa
446 S. Jefferson St., Napa
3431 Westminster Court, Napa
1713 Cedar St., Calistoga
2976 Woodcrest Drive, Napa
2112 W. Lincoln Ave., Napa
2533 Yajome St., Napa
4087 Browns Valley Road, Napa
204 Los Altos Place, American Canyon
870 Windsor St., Napa
2912 Conifer Court, Napa
11 Westwood Ave., Napa
2352 Stonehouse Drive, Napa
1630 El Centro Ave., Napa
3280 Macbeth St., Napa
3296 Macbeth St., Napa
3297 Macbeth St., Napa
1410 El Centro Ave., Napa
770 Concord Court, Napa
Highland Court, Napa
3092 Hermosa Drive, Napa
1430 A St., Napa
Oak Circle, Yountville
1221 Spring Brook Court, St. Helena
811 Jefferson St., Napa
2359 Las Flores Drive, Napa
19 Buhman Court, Napa
1532 D St., Napa
770 Magellan Way, Napa
2101 Russell St., Napa
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…
Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!