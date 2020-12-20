Lynne Champlin, Tea and Me: Building a gingerbread village

We were constantly giggling by now. It was both fun and frustrating. We wondered how children could make these little gingerbread houses by themselves with their tiny little hands. It would be impossible. It really takes a talented Mom or Grandmother to supervise and help them. We needed help too but didn’t have anyone to turn to.

Finally, after a few hours, our five little gingerbread buildings were staying together. We were surprised to read that they needed to stand for three or four hours before being decorated. The frosting had to harden.

To heck with that, we weren’t going to wait. We were impatient, so we started attaching candy to the roofs, the doors and the walls. We used the icing to outline the doors and windows. Our lines were not straight but you could get the idea. We did talk about using real glue which would have really helped us with the whole project. But we thought our husbands or dogs might try to sneak a taste of our houses. So we passed on that idea.

Suzie Q was lucky to have a bag of red icing in her kit to cover a roof. She must have used too much as her roof caved in a few times. It was colorful but not sturdy. It might have been too top-heavy to survive. She had to glue it together again many times. She said it looks like it is from the “wrong side of the tracks” but we loved it anyway.