A tarot-card reader once told me that I was “disconnected” from my body.
I assured her that I was already trying to do that by joining a ballet class.
That’s the only time I’ve ever done something like that — seeing a tarot reader or a psychic, but not for lack of trying, just for lack of funds. I’m a curious person and probably practice too much navel-gazing, or what I call “self-reflection,” so I’m open to most things that advertise any sort of insight into the self. For most of my life, this has been through astrology.
My mom started me young. She had this giant book for calculating birth charts. She used it for predicting what kind of people her children would be, understanding why she didn’t get along with certain other people and discovering how compatible she was with any one of her dates.
I devoured every bit of intel those pages revealed, starting with the illustration of a goddess-like figure surrounded by snakes and holding a scale. I didn’t understand — did snakes mean something bad? What is the scale for? Why did my brother get to be a fierce lion and my mom a protective bull while I was the same animal that lured Eve to bite the apple, allegedly bringing Adam down with her?
It took me a while to realize that the real star in the image were the scales of justice. As a Libra, I’m supposed to bring beauty, peace and balance into the world. That doesn’t sound too bad. As an added bonus, the little scroll that my mom would always put in my Christmas stocking — my month-by-month forecast — was usually pink.
But what about my animal? Well, if we bring in the Chinese Zodiac, I’m still a snake. This apparently makes me intuitive, wise, materialistic (double that since I’m a Libra?) and easily stressed.
I got back into reading astrology about a year ago. I too used it to test mate compatibility and, for a while, it seemed pretty spot on. Then there was that one guy …
Perfect on paper, but in denial about being addicted to cocaine and bragged that his nickname was “asshole.” There were signs, but the stars weren’t the ones to show me them.
That breakup led me back to Tinder, the superficial dating app that has brought many a bad dates in addition to potential lifelong marriages and, last October, brought me a pretty darn good boyfriend. But one of the things I noticed while perusing through pages and pages of men were these four letters, always capitalized and in similar combinations: INFJ, ENFJ, ESTP, and so on.
I took the bait and Googled them. Oh, they were Myers-Briggs personality types. How hadn’t I done this yet? I like filling out forms, taking quizzes and looking for boxes I belong in.
It turns out I’m an ENFP, a.k.a. “the advocate,” “the campaigner,” “the most introverted extrovert,” and “creative idealist.”
Like the snake, ENFPS can get stressed easily and, like libras, they are idealistic, indecisive, and good communicators.
Finding this out didn’t help me while I was dating, but it has helped my friends and I better understand ourselves and our relationships. Recently, it has helped bring my boyfriend and I closer as we recognize and acknowledge our differing communication styles (I talk a lot, he doesn’t), and priorities (he gets the dishes done while I plan us a vacation).
It also prompted fresh conversation with his coworkers and yet another quiz for us to take: the Enneagram. I’m a nine.
Nines are the “peacemakers” (big surprise for the ENFP Libra? I don’t think so.) and, interestingly enough, one of the suggestions that Myers-Briggs makes for them is to exercise frequently to “become more aware” of their bodies.
The takeaway? I shouldn’t have quit ballet.