I couldn’t get my helmet off.
It was the first day that I’d be riding my bicycle from my new apartment in Berkeley to school. It’s about 1.5 miles. Google Maps says that the ride takes 20 minutes, so, being a novice, I figured I’d give myself some extra time.
I listened to a podcast, made some tea to take with me and got my backpack ready. Then I put my helmet on.
It was about 9 a.m. and still chilly outside. I was wearing a sleeveless shirt, so I grabbed my new Berkeley Journalism sweatshirt and realized that I was still wearing my helmet. I went to unbuckle it, fumbled around with the straps and, finally, went into the bathroom to get some help from the mirror.
I leaned in close, untangling straps and fumbling some more. Nope, it wasn’t coming off.
Panicked, I called my boyfriend. Would I be trapped in this helmet forever? Would I ever be able to leave the bathroom? Do I need to call out of work? Skip my classes?
I briefly thought about cutting the straps, but the thought of ruining a brand new $20 helmet was almost worse than the thought of being buried in it.
Just as my boyfriend started to look my helmet up on the internet, I got it.
It snapped on thanks to a magnet, but then slid off. Phew. I practiced a few times before leaving the house.
Next steps: bring bicycle to street, get on bicycle, go!
Not so fast. In the weeks leading up to my move and my new cycling life, people had said encouraging things to me, nearly scoffing at the idea that maybe it wouldn’t be so easy. I, of course, knew better.
I still get out of breath walking through campus. (It’s very hilly!) I’m not very active at all and often lie when tests or doctors ask how active I am. I choose the lowest option before “not at all.”
I’ve only ridden a bike a few times in my adult life and, when I think back, I’m not even sure how much I rode as a child. One of my only bike riding memories involved gravel getting into my eye, causing us to believe I had pink eye. But, once you get on a bike again, it all comes back, right?
I mean, sort of.
Starting out was really difficult. Sure, once you have momentum it’s easier to keep going, but those first few steps on the pedals – how do you stay upright? Other people seemed to float on their bicycle seats while I was firmly planted, pushing each foot downward with the passion of someone escaping prison.
Three blocks later, I realized I wouldn’t be making it all the way to campus. When I got to my first landmark, I lamented how little progress I had made. I considered turning around and taking the bus or walking. I was afraid that I’d collapse halfway through or, even if I made it there, I may not make it back.
I was already on my bike, though, so I just kept going. I stopped at all the stop signs – I might be the only one who does – and, about 60 percent of the way there, I unsaddled and walked my bike the rest of the way.
Even that was a struggle! Between my cute little beach cruiser, my backpack and some cool attachments and safety features, the thing is heavy. The workout had shifted from glutes and calves to arms.
I told myself to remember how difficult this was because one day it wouldn’t be. One day it will be easy. One day I will be able to get my bike onto the bike rack without it falling on me. One day I will be able to hook my U lock onto it in under 10 minutes. One day I won’t be asking for help from strange men parking their bikes.
But day one wasn’t this day. Cycling Day One was difficult and so embarrassing that I couldn’t help but laugh at myself while pedestrians passed me by. Then, hours later, Day One was sweet to me. On my way home, I breezed through the streets – no peddling required.
It turns out the road slopes.