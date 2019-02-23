People sure do love to hate on some of the things I love – things that, yes, might be bad for me, but are also harmless in comparison to vices other people might have. One of the biggest targets of their trivial criticisms: soda.
“How do you drink that?”
“Don’t you know that’s bad for you?”
With a straw that is also, yes, bad for the environment (I’m switching to steel) and yes, I’m aware.
Their concerns vary from the calorie count, the food coloring, the caffeine levels and, of course, the corn syrup (or, if made with ‘real sugar,’ a lot of it). And, although I’m thankful to have people who presume to care about my health, I’m not convinced. Maybe because not one of these people is a true health nut. And I know health nuts – I was married to one. I went on every fad diet there was, meal prepped every week, and participated in intense circuit training.
I lived on fish and sweet potatoes for weeks. I’ve done that thing with the heavy ropes. I even did squats! I know what it takes to be healthy. And, when I want to stop drinking soda, I will.
I don’t need to be told.
Besides, I question their motives. Is it really out of concern for me or is it something else?
Like jealousy: When someone is complaining about gaining a few pounds and you’re sipping on a 150 calorie can of Dr. Pepper like you don’t give damn about your weight (even though you’ve also gained a few pounds …)
Snobbiness: They wouldn’t waste those calories on a soda. They’re saving them for a glass of wine.
Or, maybe, just for the sake of putting me down.
“I can’t believe you even like that.”
I do like it. I love it. And, as soda is still a best-selling beverage, I know I’m not the only one. They make it tasty and addictive and delicious and go really well with junk food, which I also love.
And this is where I think people need to think again when they’re making their judgmental (even if coming from a good place) remarks (and not just about soda): You don’t know where I, or anyone else, comes from. I didn’t start drinking soda as an adult after never having it. I didn’t suddenly indulge when I got to college free from the discipline of mom and dad. No, I drink soda because my parents drink soda. And they drink soda because their parents drank soda. Soda is on our blood. And, I think, so is addiction. So, yes, I’m drinking soda, but it was probably better than drinking city water and it’s definitely better than harder vices we’ve been afflicted with. So, please, next time you want to say something about my soda intake, get off your high horse. Maybe you’d be happier if you had some soda every once in a while. What’s that advertising slogan? Oh, “Everything’s better with a Coke.”