I’m not good at being a girl. I don’t understand how to do it: the make-up, the clothes, or the hair-brushing, drying and styling. No matter how hard I try, there’s something in me that seems inept in this area.
Do I lack the patience or maybe I just don’t care?
I know that being good at these things doesn’t really translate to how “girly” I am, but sometimes it bothers me. And it bothers me that it bothers me.
I recently attended a week-long professional development conference sponsored by my school and a well-known news organization. There were a dozen women and one man. All of these ladies – all of whom were still in their early 20s – were beautiful. Not just beautiful, though, they were what I’m calling “TV ready.”
The getting ready process included hours in front of the mirror – four girls to each two person mirror – and prep that began before the conference even started. New clothes were purchased, nails were done and, I suspect, faces were waxed.
Each of us had a look. Mine, unfortunately, felt frumpy, dated, frizzy, messy and sweaty. I, like the others, had meticulously gone through my closet, selected my most professional outfits and tried them all on in different combinations. I felt pretty good about my choices and responsibly brought wrinkle remover spray as well as a lint roller for all of us to share.
But I needed to up my game. They’re young, most still in undergrad, and quite a few have hopes of becoming famous anchors, talk-show hosts and YouTube influencers.
I was out of my league.
On Day 1, after an appointment with my therapist, I arrived with an hour to spare. There was enough time to get ready, but I spent most of it running around trying to find my room, which ended up not being where my host said it was. OK. I threw on a dress, my matching “little black dress” deodorant, looked in the mirror and decided there wasn’t anything to do with my hair – it’d be a little wild, like usual. It’s just dinner.
Most of the other girls were not just TV ready – there were prepared for cocktail hour in cute little outfits, winged eyeliner, perfectly curled wigs and blow-outs I’d have to pay for to achieve. It was the night of first impressions and they made good ones.
I mostly kept to myself and, the next day, added some eyeliner and mascara to my look. It didn’t help. In fact, my amateur make-up job looked like garbage compared to their Kardashian-like contouring and sculpting skills. I better stick to looking (and being) all natural tomorrow, I decided.
That’s what I did for the rest of the week – I embraced my flared dress pants and teacherish tops. My hair either had to flow like it wanted to or it’d be in a messy bun, that’s just the way it is. There was nothing that I had with me that could compete, so I didn’t.
Finally, I relaxed a little. I don’t want to be on TV, I don’t have any real desire to be famous and I’m in a relationship, so it’s not like I’m trying to impress anyone with the way I look. My writing ability, my news judgement, my journalistic experience and my witty comments would have to carry me through.
On day three I had a 40-minute conversation with the founder of this company’s news department while sweat pooled on my upper lip, my thick hair heated my neck and the onion-essence in the air made my eyes red and itchy. He lives in New Jersey. He wears a bow-tie. He’s an original news guy. I couldn’t leave the conversation!
But I also couldn’t slyly wipe the sweat from my mustache.
Will my red-eyes, wet face and relatively outdated clothes keep me from getting a job with this unnamed media giant?
We’ll see. I have hope that it won’t. I mean, it was great conversation – I don’t think he wanted it to end! In the meantime, though, I may try to get a lesson or two in hair and make-up. Sephora must do that, right? MAC? ULTA?
Maybe that’s being an irresponsible feminist. Maybe I’m destined to make a stand against “the man” and make unkempt cool again. (Was it ever cool?) Who knows? Maybe you’ll see me on the cover of Forbes magazine someday upper-lip all aglow with little bits of wet hair stuck to my face.
Ahh, a girl can dream.