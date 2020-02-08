Crying is exhausting. Crying is especially exhausting when it is a cry of desperation, pain and loneliness – the kind that involves screaming into the void at the top of your lungs.
This happens to me sometimes. Afterward, my eyelids are puffy, my throat is sore and I am tired for days.
How is it possible that the three-year-old who lives above me doesn’t get tired? I wonder this while I lie awake at night listening to her incoherent pleas for attention.
“Daddy, da—-wahhhhhhhhh, wahhhhhh, wahhhh.”
No one comes.
I imagine her all alone up there. I wonder how long it will be until she is scooped up into her daddy’s arms and cuddled on the couch. I wonder how long it can go on before I need to be concerned.
If her sister starts crying, too, I think, I’ll have to go up.
Maybe my concern is uncalled for. I was a crime reporter, so it’s easy for me to imagine that her family was just murdered in front of her and she was somehow spared. Would I have heard the gunshots? Maybe it was a stabbing. Or maybe the family just got tired of her incessant crying and left her behind.
I’ve been dealing with my own pesky child at home – Cosmo the cat – who has been sick for weeks with pancreatitis. Following a very scary (and expensive) visit to the emergency pet hospital, he is on antibiotics and doing better. I’m relieved, but I’m not doing much better.
Almost every day there is a new mess to clean up: urine, vomit, litter, droplets of antibiotics that missed his mouth and hit the couch. The other morning, after a fitful sleep accompanied by a soundtrack of screams, I woke up to find brown pawprints all over my apartment. I remembered that he had landed on my head at some point in the night and was pretty sure there must have been some residue in my hair.
The antibiotics have given him a bout of diarrhea, it turns out.
Fortunately, I have been sleeping on the fold-out futon ever since he urinated on my comforter two weeks ago. The enzyme cleaner and cat pee scents have morphed into one and I can’t tell how clean anything is anymore, so I shut the door. That meant one less room to clean his poopy little pawprints from.
I’m impressed at the level of patience, understanding and general acceptance I’ve expressed throughout this process. I am happy that his condition is treatable and we have more time together, of course, but I also realize this is only the beginning of the frustratingly dirty, pain-in-the-ass stuff that I will be doing with my life.
I do want children, after all.
I remember this when Cosmo wakes me up at 2 a.m. meowing at the cats outside. I remember this at 4 a.m. when he uses my head as a launchpad to get to the window. And I remember this at 4:30 a.m. when the little girl upstairs screams for her daddy.