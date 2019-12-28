Make a decision.
That is my advice to you for the new year, dear reader.
It has been several years since my beloved aunt gave me this very same advice and, time and again, it is often the answer I am looking for. When anxiety and self-doubt are plaguing me, I remember these words: “Just make a decision.”
Like so many things, it isn’t easy. I like to weigh pros and cons, give people the benefit of the doubt and, to my dismay, end up analyzing things so much that I can become paralyzed by indecision.
I get caught up in the drama of it all.
Should I stay in this relationship? Is going back to school worth the money? What jobs do I want to apply for? What is for dinner tonight?
Life is full of difficult questions.
These questions can be made more difficult, though, when we stress about them.
For example, in the last year I have had a few friends question me about the value of my graduate school education. My first year was paid for by a fellowship, but the second year is almost completely being paid in loans.
The question came up: Should I drop out now that it is causing me debt?
I thought about it too.
My conclusion: I was already in debt anyway. Besides, I had hit the halfway mark, might as well finish and get that piece of paper!
A younger me – not so long ago – would have beaten myself up about this perceived predicament. Now I could see that, really, there was no predicament. I made my commitment and I am sticking to it.
Breaking up with a boyfriend? Stressing about it for months just causes more heartache. Being wishy washy afterwards, too, just makes things worse.
Didn’t apply for that internship in time? It doesn’t matter.
The particulars don’t matter.
When I had this thought last year – that things don’t matter — it was very depressing. Now that I’m on the other side, it’s freeing.
Go to that party tonight or don’t because we never really know what’s going to happen anyway.
C’est la vie.