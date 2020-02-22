Jersey Girl: Feet on the concrete, head in the clouds

My shoes aren’t surviving Berkeley life. They weren’t meant for all this walking. They weren’t meant for four miles a day minimums, half uphill.

I should have accepted this after water started to leak through the sole of my favorite boots. It wasn’t raining – I had just walked on wet concrete. I let the hole go and, when the bottom of my boot started flapping, I searched around the house for some adhesive options.

It’s been so long since I used a hot glue gun that I forgot I had one. It’s bright blue with a leopard print design and a pink tip. I found it in a basket on my bathroom shelf.

But not even my snazzy crafting tool was able to save my shoes. The heel of my little black boots started flapping again while I was on campus. I had a full day of classes ahead of me, so, with help from some nearby mothers, I rolled up some package tape and stuffed it inside the problem zone. For extra security, one of the moms placed tape and the outside of the heel and across the back of the shoe.

The tape’s hold was weak. It started to flap as I walked, crinkling the same way as when my cat tries to eat it. I tossed it and let my boot do the flapping instead.

