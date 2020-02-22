Jersey Girl: Feet on the concrete, head in the clouds

My shoes aren’t surviving Berkeley life. They weren’t meant for all this walking. They weren’t meant for four miles a day minimums, half uphill.
I should have accepted this after water started to leak through the sole of my favorite boots. It wasn’t raining – I had just walked on wet concrete. I let the hole go and, when the bottom of my boot started flapping, I searched around the house for some adhesive options.
It’s been so long since I used a hot glue gun that I forgot I had one. It’s bright blue with a leopard print design and a pink tip. I found it in a basket on my bathroom shelf.
But not even my snazzy crafting tool was able to save my shoes. The heel of my little black boots started flapping again while I was on campus. I had a full day of classes ahead of me, so, with help from some nearby mothers, I rolled up some package tape and stuffed it inside the problem zone. For extra security, one of the moms placed tape and the outside of the heel and across the back of the shoe.
The tape’s hold was weak. It started to flap as I walked, crinkling the same way as when my cat tries to eat it. I tossed it and let my boot do the flapping instead.
I have other shoes, so, just a few days before this second incident, I tried some out. A brown pair of boots with a small heel. I hadn’t worn them in about a year because I’ve been playing favorites with the black ones. It was a little uncomfortable at first, but then I was really rockin’ them – look at me, wearing a heel!
I suddenly tripped a little while walking to my bus stop on University Avenue. Surprised at my unbalance, I looked down.
The front sole of my boot was peeling away, bending into the sidewalk and ready to send me face first into the concrete. These were my backup boots!
I tried to walk, but, unlike the black boots with damage to the back, these were impossible to walk in. Because the damage was in the front, I couldn’t even lift my foot high enough to clear the nearly four inches of peeling sole.
I considered peeling it off completely, then called a friend who works remotely to see if she was available. She came to my rescue with a pair of Allbirds – I keep wanting to call them “free birds” – that looked like they had just come from a Kmart dumpster. They were actually brand new, very popular and retail at $95. The website says that they’re “cozy as a blanket” and compare walking in them to walking on a cloud.
What experience the creators have with walking on clouds, I cannot say. But they are pretty cozy.
I need to give this woman back her shoes, though, and maybe accept that mine are ready for retirement. And, worse, that I have to buy new ones and maybe not from the thrift store this time.
Maria Sestito is a former Register reporter and current student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Jersey Girl runs every other Sunday. Follow Maria on Twitter @RiaSestito or email her at ria.sestito@gmail.com