Jersey Girl: Finding the right words

I hate reading. Or, at least, my mom thinks that I do.
We were on the phone last week talking about a new guy I’m seeing. He reads a lot. So does his family. They all read the same book and, like a quaint little book club, talk about it when they call him over the weekend.
“Oh, they’re intellectuals,” she said. Both the reading and the family bonding made her feel insecure. I knew it did because it makes me feel insecure, too.
I shouldn’t let it affect me, she said, because I hate reading anyway.
Wait. What?
“Why do you think I hate reading?” I asked.
“Well, you hated reading when you were a kid,” she clarified.
I scanned my memory for evidence.
There was that illustrated copy of Grimms’ Fairy Tales that I wanted read to me over and over again. I had an alphabet book I loved that featured many different animals on each page (Animalia by Graeme Base) and, in school, I couldn’t get enough Amelia Bedelia.
Then the divorce came and, maybe amidst all the chaos of court battles and school transfers, I did say that I hated reading.
Or maybe I just didn’t love it?
When I was assigned to read the unabridged version of Treasure Island in sixth grade, I fell asleep while my mom read it to me. In seventh grade, during Saturday morning detentions (for absences), I finally started reading the Harry Potter books — I liked the story, but not the writing.
As a middle schooler, I remember feeling frustrated at not liking the same books as the other kids. I knew I was a pretty good reader, but despite often reading aloud in class, I didn’t read at home nor did I have a favorite book or series of books.
My mom and I spent one summer combing the local library for books I could try out. I approached it as if I were shopping for new clothes. Like a favorite pair of jeans, I would eventually find a book that fit me.
It was called Falling From Fire. The main protagonist was celebrating her 15th birthday when her house burnt down, devastating her already “dysfunctional” family and, incidentally, making her more popular at school. In retrospect, it doesn’t look like the author, Teena Booth, received any great reviews, but, for me, this was the first book I could see myself in. It was the first book I could see some semblance of my family in. And, to my delight, it led me to an entire genre of realistic fiction written by women for teen and pre-teen girls.
I met my demographic and, through reading, felt a little less isolated, a little less weird and little more seen.
No, mom, I definitely do not hate reading.
Maria Sestito is a former Register reporter and current student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Jersey Girl runs every other Sunday. Follow Maria on Twitter @RiaSestito or email her at ria.sestito@gmail.com