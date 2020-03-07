Jersey Girl: Finding the right words

When I was assigned to read the unabridged version of Treasure Island in sixth grade, I fell asleep while my mom read it to me. In seventh grade, during Saturday morning detentions (for absences), I finally started reading the Harry Potter books — I liked the story, but not the writing.

As a middle schooler, I remember feeling frustrated at not liking the same books as the other kids. I knew I was a pretty good reader, but despite often reading aloud in class, I didn’t read at home nor did I have a favorite book or series of books.

My mom and I spent one summer combing the local library for books I could try out. I approached it as if I were shopping for new clothes. Like a favorite pair of jeans, I would eventually find a book that fit me.

It was called Falling From Fire. The main protagonist was celebrating her 15th birthday when her house burnt down, devastating her already “dysfunctional” family and, incidentally, making her more popular at school. In retrospect, it doesn’t look like the author, Teena Booth, received any great reviews, but, for me, this was the first book I could see myself in. It was the first book I could see some semblance of my family in. And, to my delight, it led me to an entire genre of realistic fiction written by women for teen and pre-teen girls.