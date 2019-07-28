I’m thinking about moving to Florida. More specifically, I’m thinking about buying a house in Florida. FLORIDA.
What does Florida got that California hasn’t got? Besides a mosquitoes, hurricanes and way more guns than I’m comfortable with, it’s got my brothers.
Now they haven’t always been much different than these other terrors – sometimes they’ve been worse.
Let’s just say, they weren’t really the overprotective type.
Being their baby sister sometimes meant that I was the last in line to be picked on and, in some of the worst times, it’s meant being a contributor to Western Union fees.
So why might I now be thinking about giving up my beautiful, albeit imperfect, California life? Because we still have time.
My brothers are in their early to mid-thirties – one just had a birthday last week – and I’m still a few months away from turning 30. That means we’re all in that ripe time for reproduction.
And that thought, unlike many thoughts I’ve had this year, gives me hope.
It started when, after having multiple conversations with my boyfriend about where we might live – and realizing he may want to stay in California, my brother called me.
A few seconds after hearing his voice, I realized my face was wet. I was crying.
It’s been at least a year – maybe longer – since my oldest brother and I have talked. He’s been quarantined since checking into some sort of rehab program last October.
I don’t know much about it and, to be honest, we never talked that much in the first place. He was older than me and, like most big brothers, didn’t have time for his dorky little sister. Plus, we’ve both been distracted, living our separate lives and taking very different paths.
I told my mom later that I had cried during our conversation and she was puzzled.
Apparently, I’ve acted like I don’t care about my brother.
Admittedly, I’ve been harsh.
It wasn’t even clear to me at first why I had cried. I’m happy he is OK. I’m happy is doing better. Yes, yes. But, more than anything, I think, I miss him.
I miss both of my brothers.
I may have moved to the other side of the country, but I’m not a monster!
I love my family – even if I don’t always like them.
My boyfriend said that, judging by my travels, it doesn’t seem like I want to be near my family.
I guess he has a point – he’s never left. But I thought that going out into the world and exploring it was what I was supposed to be doing, especially in my twenties.
Isn’t that what all families want for their children? “Go, escape! Leave the nest!”
Maybe not.
Still, I’ve always had the option of going home. I’ve always thought that one day I might want to move back to New Jersey.
One day I might have kids and maybe those kids will want to be near their grandparents, their uncles, their cousins.
(I know, you’re like “But Jersey Girl, you’ve been talking about Florida!?)
Well, now my brothers are in Florida and it looks like they might be staying there.
It’s easier to move my mom down there than to move them back up! Besides, that’s where the old people of NJ usually end up anyway.
It’s so popular that Wawa (our beloved “convenience store,” for lack of a better description) skipped over three states and opened up more than 150 stores there.
Yea, maybe this Florida thing is really about Wawa.