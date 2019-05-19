My friends and I, we feel we did everything right. We did well in high school, went to college – took out loans to pay for it – and then, upon graduating, had GPAs to brag about. Some of us, including me, even worked our asses off while in school to help pay for it and our ramen noodles.
But now what?
Maybe we took wrong turns studying humanities instead of engineering, biotechnology, sciences.
“Follow your passion – the money will come,” that’s one of the things we were told. And, at my high school, the administration was happy if you just had a plan at all: community college, technical school, a university, actual work. I thought about going to community college first, where my first two years would have been free, but my guidance counselor easily convinced me that I had to get away. I agreed. That year cost me $20,000. I’m still paying it off.
By year two, I was smarter and transferred back to community college and then to a state school. Two transfers and I still graduated in four years. Sometimes as many as three jobs at a time and I was still at the top of my class.
So why can’t I breach $20/hour? At this point, the most I’ve ever made per hour may have been waitressing back in college. What am I doing wrong? Will I have to leave journalism? Would I be unhappy if I did? Could I come back after I make a few hundred-thousand?
And what about my friends? They’re in pretty similar boats.
(Well, we can’t afford boats – canoes. We’re in similar canoes and our paddles are somewhere behind us. Oh, and there’s a leak.)
Then there’s a car accident, a hospital bill (or a dozen) and, in my friend’s case, a baby to feed. One thing happens and our lives are turned upside down because, even with a college education and making $30k+ a year, there is no room for savings.
I used to think $30,000 was a livable wage, but that was before I lived in California. That was before I had medical issues to pay for. That was before I decided I wanted to someday afford more than a studio for just me and my cat.
So, every year or so, I face this question again. Do I switch careers for the sake of my future family or stay strong, waiting for that money to come? It’s a tough call. It is for all of us because we feel strongly that what we’re doing is important and should be valued, whether it be covering a city council meeting or taking care of homeless pets.
For now I’m holding on.