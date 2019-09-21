I accidentally Marie Kondo’d my life.
No, my new apartment isn’t necessarily cleaner than my old apartment. My closet isn’t neat and tidy. And, no, I have not started folding my socks like acclaimed author, organizer and now Netflix star Konmari (Marie Kondo) tells her clients to. No, no, no.
What I have been doing, I refer to as “pulling weeds.” I’m not quite ready to give up everything that doesn’t “bring joy” to me, but I am ready to get rid of all the things that bring me stress, frustration and despair.
It’s been a long time coming, but saying you’re going to cut things out of your life and actually cutting them out — or uprooting them — are very different.
I started with small things, including foods and spices that were quite literally toxic to me. Goodbye, garlic fries, fast-food pizza, onion rings, and eating out all the time. My body was rejecting these foods and telling me the only way it knew how, by making me sick.
I learned how to interpret my own body’s language and I feel so much better for it. (Yes, readers, I can finally poop… every day.)
The next step was to cut out all the activities and obligations that I didn’t have time for. And, to go along with that, to make sure that I wasn’t overbooking myself, saying “yes” to everything, leaving no option but burnout.
This was — and still proves to be — one of the most difficult tasks for me. I agree to do so many things not because I feel obligated or guilty or pressured, but because I truly want to do them. Whether they are things for me or for someone else, I genuinely want to be able to do it all.
But I can’t and that’s OK. The key here is taking this thought one step further — understanding that it’s not that I can’t do all these things, it’s that no one could do all these things. My daily expectations for myself have been ridiculous and nearly impossible to achieve.
If you put more items on your “to-do” list than you can ever possibly do, you will never feel accomplished, and if you’re like me, you’ll feel guilty about every item that isn’t checked off.
Why?!?!?! Why have I been doing this to myself?
I wanted this way of thinking to be cut out of me. I’d tell myself that everything was fine and that I needed to relax. That didn’t work and I’d be mad at myself for being so stressed.
No, this part of me couldn’t be honored and thrown out with the garbage. This part of me needed compassion. This part of me needed sunshine, water, attention.
Instead of telling myself to “get over it” or “work faster,” I told myself “it’s OK” and “of course you feel overwhelmed right now.”
And poof! All of a sudden, I have a lot more time for joy.