I don’t really remember much from my childhood, but I do remember the first 150 creatures featured in Pokémon. I grew up in a Pokémon sweet spot, right when it was really taking off, so it didn’t seem weird to be obsessed with watching and collecting these “Pocket Monsters.” There was a Pokémon craze and my brother and I, we rode the wave, enabled by my mom.
When the Pokémon toys were released from Burger King back in the late 1990s, we suddenly became avid consumers of the McDonald’s competitor. Just like the show’s main human character, Ash Ketchum, we were on a mission to collect all the Pokémon. That often meant having our mom drive us to different Burger King restaurants to try to find all the different toys.
We had a system. Without any help from the internet, we quickly realized that, although each toy’s identity was hidden in an opaque thick plastic bag, each Pokémon had a unique number printed on the outside of the bag. I kept a list of which numbers we had and if we got a repeat, we wouldn’t open it. Instead, we would go to Burger King and trade it in for another toy. At some point, the workers were letting us just go through their toy basket looking for our desired digits.
Like I said, we were obsessed and we needed to be. Our parents had just divorced and we were at court all the time, figuring out housing arrangements, child support payments and who was getting a restraining order on who. Pokémon was a welcome distraction, perhaps even benefiting my mom.
My obsession stopped pretty much when I went to junior high. Most of my obsessions did – Johnny Depp, Hello Kitty, Barbie. I’d have a new one very soon anyway: boys. So, naturally, my Pokémon collecting is a distant memory and, until recently, I had forgotten how obsessed we were.
Then Ryan Reynolds took a role playing a CGI version of Pikachu, the cute yellow mouse who is the show’s star Pokémon, and it all came back to me. When I watched the trailer last week, I was glowing.
“John Wick? No, babe, we’re seeing Detective Pikachu!”
My own Ryan (the boyfriend) agreed despite being a little older than me and thus missing out on the Pokémon phenomenon.
The first showing we tried to go to – a matinee – was sold-out. So was the next. I ended up paying four dollars in convenience fees (plus regular price tickets) in order to reserve our spots for later that night in the crowded theater. And was it worth it? You bet your Poké balls!
Were there some plot holes? Sure, but Reynolds was entertaining as always and, honestly, I don’t think it mattered. For me it was all about the nostalgia and sheer joy of seeing Pikachu on the big screen – all furry and cute. And, of course, remembering how to be a kid again, even if only for an hour and 45 minutes.