Love doesn’t always find you the way you hope it will. In fact, it usually doesn’t. When it comes – if you’re lucky enough for it to come at all – it’s inconvenient, it’s messy, it’s difficult. And, at the same time, it’s so easy.
That’s how I started my maid of honor speech last week. I made the room cry, but I don’t know if it was what I said or if it was because I started crying myself about two lines in. Judging by the reaction of my aunt and her new wife, though, I think I hit the nail on the head.
This is the third wedding I’ve been in and my second time as a maid of honor and, when I came back to California, my friend mentioned the saying “Always a bridesmaid, never a bride.” I informed her that this doesn’t apply to me: I’m divorced.
That being said, although weddings have made me a little sad in the past, I still really love them. As someone who is in love with love, how could I not? My entire life I’ve tried to reconcile the two things I want: to be a career woman – independent like the way my Barbie dolls were – and to have a fairytale romance that lasts forever – again, not unlike my Barbies.
In my imagination and on the living room floor, they could have it all. They were smart, beautiful and brave but they had soulmates. And, just like in real life, it didn’t always look like it should. Sometimes Barbie would oust Ken for my Aladdin doll or my brother’s G.I. Joe. I’d like to say that I was super progressive and made my Barbies marry each other but that may not be true. Instead, I was progressive by having Barbie (whose name I obviously changed, usually to Emily) save herself. I’d reenact scenes from Disney movies, but I’d always have “Ken” (or whoever) show up late. Emily was already walking out of the burning building having escaped her captor, kicking him in his bump and ready to tell Ken to get out of the driver’s seat. My Barbies always drove themselves.
To clarify, Barbie wasn’t ever mean to Ken. She just knew what she wanted and went for it. (That happened to include a pink convertible.)
I’ve tried to live my life this way, too. When I’m scared or insecure, I try to force myself to do the thing that scares me because, oftentimes, it’s what is best for me. I use my imagination to muster up the bravery and force myself through the bad times, always having that Disney princess hope that “my dream prince” will sweep me off my feet someday.
As I go in and out of relationships, though, my hope has started to fade. Maybe there really isn’t a Prince Charming out there for me, but I still want him. And this is what I was thinking about as 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 was read aloud in church.
This section of Corinthians is about the only part of the Bible that I’ve read. Wedding after wedding, I still find it appealing. It is truly what I believe love to be: patient, kind, without envy or pride.
“Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”
This is how I see the world. This is how I see journalism. This is how I see my relationships with my friends, my family, my cat, with you. Not all these relationships are like this all the time and I definitely have not felt this way in any of my romantic relationships. No. No matter how good they seemed or how much love there was, those relationships were marred with jealousy, anger, vanity and pride. Thinking back on them, I wonder why. Wouldn’t life be easier if we just truly loved one another?
Wouldn’t it be nice, wouldn’t it be great, if we could all have this type of love even if only for a day.
I know Barbie can, so why can’t I?