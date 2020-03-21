Jersey Girl: I'm a bird who nests

These things make my apartment feel like a home. Being 3,000 miles away from family and having mostly introverted friends, coming back to my apartment often feels like getting a hug at the end of a long day.

I love being surrounded by my stuff. I like all the cozy blankets that are easily accessible no matter where you’re sitting, all the bright colors everywhere, all the mood lighting and the many stuffed penguins that watch over me from my at-capacity bookshelves.

I’ve been home a lot lately – at all times, actually, aside from taking out the trash. Even my classes are now online and, for reasons you probably know, I might have to have a virtual graduation, which means spending even more time indoors.

Because of this, I am currently feeling incredibly grateful for, well, myself. When I decided to move into this place, it was self care. I quickly unpacked my boxes, created a hallway of maps, put books in the bathroom, hung a shelf underneath a window for my cat, lit jasmine incense and played records for weeks.

Now I spend a large part of my days cuddled on the couch with my cat, reading and writing. I listen to podcasts while I cook, and I sing Disney songs in the shower. I laugh and cry loudly and in equal parts. I narrate everything in a bad British or Russian accent.

I’m not sure my ex-husband knew all these sides of me or if he knew how important my surroundings meant to me. I’m not sure I did either.

Maria Sestito is a former Register reporter and current student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Jersey Girl runs every other Sunday. Follow Maria on Twitter @RiaSestito or email her at ria.sestito@gmail.com

