Jersey Girl: It may be 'new' but it isn't 'normal'

Life sucks right now.

Sure, maybe you’re getting more time with your family, living more in the present or realizing you need a whole lot less in order to be happy.

Maybe you feel extra grateful for things you might normally take for granted: shelter, food, the people or pets inside your home with you, the local grocery store clerk and your Amazon delivery guy.

Then you’re reminded of the pandemic making people sick, killing them. There’s a friggin’ virus on the loose and it’s scary.

It is OK to be scared. It is OK to feel many different things all at once. And it is OK to try to stay positive one day and spend the whole next day crying. We are in crisis mode – this is not normal.

And I, for one, have not gotten used to the changes. I have not totally accepted the fact that I won’t be walking at a graduation ceremony in May, that I might not be able to get a job because of newsroom cuts and furloughs, that I may never drink Dr. Pepper again because I am too afraid to go the store.