Jersey Girl: It may be 'new' but it isn't 'normal'

Life sucks right now.
Sure, maybe you’re getting more time with your family, living more in the present or realizing you need a whole lot less in order to be happy.
Maybe you feel extra grateful for things you might normally take for granted: shelter, food, the people or pets inside your home with you, the local grocery store clerk and your Amazon delivery guy.
Then you’re reminded of the pandemic making people sick, killing them. There’s a friggin’ virus on the loose and it’s scary.
It is OK to be scared. It is OK to feel many different things all at once. And it is OK to try to stay positive one day and spend the whole next day crying. We are in crisis mode – this is not normal.
And I, for one, have not gotten used to the changes. I have not totally accepted the fact that I won’t be walking at a graduation ceremony in May, that I might not be able to get a job because of newsroom cuts and furloughs, that I may never drink Dr. Pepper again because I am too afraid to go the store.
I feel ridiculous for feeling upset about these petty things when it seems like the world is ending. I know how childish and spoiled and selfish it seems. But, damn it, these things are upsetting, too. I can be both sad and anxious for humanity while also being sad and anxious about the rest of my final semester in grad school.
A little bit of this tension came through in my tone in a recent video call. It wasn’t acknowledged that this is a difficult time for all of us and tensions are high – instead, it was called “combative.”
I felt like I had to defend myself and explain why I was feeling tense – that it was that tension coming through, not an intention to be combative. Afterwards, though, I questioned myself: did I offend people? Do I have a temper? Do I need virtual anger management?
NO! I had to stop feeling shame and look at reality. The points I made were valid. And so was the tension I felt. I cannot be calm, polite and antiseptic right now (or, honestly, ever). That isn’t me – that isn’t what you get here.
I know I am not alone – that most of us are feeling these tensions. It is not only OK; it is expected.
Maria Sestito is a former Register reporter and current student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Jersey Girl runs every other Sunday. Follow Maria on Twitter @RiaSestito or email her at ria.sestito@gmail.com
