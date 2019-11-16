My mom only wants the best for me. Like many moms, this means that she wants me to have a great job that pays well, to meet a wonderful (and, preferably, wealthy) man, get married and buy a house somewhere near her where we will raise our children.
But my mom wants more than that for me. My mom wants me to be happy and that means that I’m having multiple orgasms.
That’s right. My mom is imagining sexual encounters that she wants me to have. In her latest fantasy, I’m wearing nothing but thigh high boots and a black trench coat.
I know this because that’s what she told me after I received these items in a care package last month.
I received a second pair of thigh high boots last week along with a suspicious back massager from Goodwill. She joked about me using it for otherpurposes and, when I seemed disturbed, she corrected herself: “No, you would hurt yourself. It’s too powerful.”
Wtf.
When did we start talking about sex and why is she so comfortable with it?
I think the first time was when I was a teenager in a serious relationship. Despite my parents (and my father’s girlfriend) suspecting me of having sex, I wasn’t and their intrusive questions unhinged me. My mom may have even suggested that I was a prude.
Times have changed and now I laugh about it. My mom usually has pretty good taste and I’ve benefited in the form of stockings, costume jewelry, shoes and jackets. I’m not used to getting gifts this often, but I’m trying to come to terms with it. It’s nice that she is trying and I know that everything is mostly coming from thrift stores and flea markets, so she isn’t spending too much.
But, being that all these items are used, her joke about the massager makes me question its existence in my living and anywhere near my body.
It is difficult to tell when my mom is joking, though – her timing is usually off. If it weren’t for that, maybe she would have pursued a career as a stand-up comedian. She thinks she is funny and, hey, who am I to judge? I think I’m funny.
Maybe I should start making “unboxing” videos. This stuff was in the latest batch: microwaveable slippers, floating soaps – when the soap is gone, there will be three rubber animals for me to play with in the tub, an air purifying bag (to cover the cigarette smell?), my “Reach Easy” massaging wand (of course), three jackets and an animal print vest (we are from New Jersey, after all), two pairs of boots and one plastic leg.
I asked her what the leg was for. It’s for decoration, obviously.
“I know you like weird things. I figured you’d put a sock on it or some scrunchies … that’s what I would do.”
Obviously.