I have a new man. I call him “Mr. Coffee.”
He makes my coffee every morning at the same time. He even beeps at me when it’s ready, waking me up subtly while the smell of vanilla fills our home.
OK, it’s actually a Cuisinart that came with my apartment, but it’s just as helpful as a boyfriend could be and makes less of a mess.
I’m late to drinking coffee, but my last boyfriend conditioned me. He made it for me every morning. Half creamer, half coffee. Sometimes there was whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.
I woke up later than he did, so he just left my cup on the end table. I’d drink it after he had gone to work.
I came to really enjoy this ritual. It helped me wake up and center myself before starting my day. It gave me structure.
Then I moved to Berkeley and, not long after, we broke up.
I loved having my own place again. I had moved in with him and, for those six months, never was able to make it feel like home. There wasn’t enough ME there – my stuff, my style, my aesthetic. I’ve realized how much I need a say in the way my home looks. I realized how much I enjoy being surrounded by my stuff.
Still, mornings were difficult. The lack of coffee reminded me of my latest failed romance and the high hopes I had for it the beginning. I may have spiraled a bit, thinking about all the men I’ve left behind for one reason or another, wondering if there really is anyone out there for me.
Then I pulled the Cuisinart off the top shelf in my kitchen.
I’ve never seen a coffee maker like this. My ex-boyfriend made his coffee every morning by grinding the beans, boiling water in a kettle, setting a timer on the microwave and putting both the water and grounds into a French press. It wasn’t just fulfilling a need for caffeine – that was part of his ritual, his aesthetic.
It was admirable and maybe a little reminiscent of Neil Patrick Harris’ character in “How I Met Your Mother.” My ex’s French press made him more of a gentleman. It was interesting.
I am not this motivated in the morning. I am not a morning person – a minor point of strife in that relationship – and I cannot be trusted to boil water at 7 a.m.
My coffee pot is OK with this aspect of my personality. In fact, he caters to it. He allows me to place a filter in him the night before, when I’m at my best, and pour in coffee straight from the bag. No measuring, no dirty dishes. I tell him what time I want my coffee to be ready and he makes it so.
Needless to say, when I leave this apartment, I’m taking him with me. They can take it out of my security deposit.