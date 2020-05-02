Jersey Girl: Out of stock and on a mission — for toilet paper

Since all this began, I’ve only been casually looking for it. I had my usual amount and, though anxious about both running out of supplies and going to the store, I tried not to worry. There were enough stories and internet memes about people hoarding toilet paper, stores running out of it and desperate people looking for alternatives. Eventually, I figured, panic would ease, hoarding would cease and stores would be near-empty of shoppers but full of supplies.

The last time I tried to go somewhere else, leaving the safe six-block radius of my neighborhood, I had a panic attack. People were everywhere. I did the best I could to keep my distance, but not everyone else did. When two men in opposite directions walked towards me on the sidewalk, I looked across the street – more people. I looked to the street – too many cars. I was near a traffic light and couldn’t risk jumping into the street to avoid the men. I let out a light scream and jumped into a bush. It was all for naught for my bush was not a bush I could lean into or hide beneath – it was a tightly trimmed hedge, sturdy and strong, keeping me grounded on the sidewalk. I closed my eyes and covered my head with my arms as the men walked by without comment.