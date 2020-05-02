Jersey Girl: Out of stock and on a mission — for toilet paper

I ran out of toilet paper two weeks ago.
Since all this began, I’ve only been casually looking for it. I had my usual amount and, though anxious about both running out of supplies and going to the store, I tried not to worry. There were enough stories and internet memes about people hoarding toilet paper, stores running out of it and desperate people looking for alternatives. Eventually, I figured, panic would ease, hoarding would cease and stores would be near-empty of shoppers but full of supplies.
At my main shopping destination close to my apartment, this has not been the case. Every day they post a sign listing the essentials they’re out of – sometimes they have paper towels, but they never have toilet paper, Lysol wipes or hand sanitizer.
The last time I tried to go somewhere else, leaving the safe six-block radius of my neighborhood, I had a panic attack. People were everywhere. I did the best I could to keep my distance, but not everyone else did. When two men in opposite directions walked towards me on the sidewalk, I looked across the street – more people. I looked to the street – too many cars. I was near a traffic light and couldn’t risk jumping into the street to avoid the men. I let out a light scream and jumped into a bush. It was all for naught for my bush was not a bush I could lean into or hide beneath – it was a tightly trimmed hedge, sturdy and strong, keeping me grounded on the sidewalk. I closed my eyes and covered my head with my arms as the men walked by without comment.
I had “made a scene.” Worst of all, this wasn’t my first of the day. Just two blocks earlier, trying to get away from the line of people waiting to get into another grocery store, I panic-ran across the street while my face mask – leftover from covering wildfires – fogged the lenses of my ginormous glasses. As I adjusted the mask, my glasses fell off my face and onto the sidewalk. I yelped: “my glasses!”
I’d tried to get over it and complete my mission: find toilet paper. I was failing. I wanted to melt into the street. Why did I leave my neighborhood? my apartment? Why am I the only one losing her shit – and her sight – on the sidewalk? Aren’t we all panicking? Is it just me?
I tried to breathe but felt suffocated by the face mask. My glasses fogged more. Defeated and on edge, I turned around and walked home.
Who was I to panic when, relatively, I’m doing well?
I am both irritated and in awe of people who are out-and-about and seemingly calm. My mom, who I’ve previously considered the queen of “making a scene,” is one of them. When I visit her in New Jersey, we hardly go out. Mostly, it seems, she wants me to stay inside and talk. We avoid busy shopping centers and large crowds. Now, she tells me, she goes out nearly every day! I told her that she shouldn’t be doing that – that this is the worst time for it.
“I wear gloves and I have my mask on,” she says. Don’t worry, she adds, she doesn’t go near anyone.
I want to reprimand her, but how can I? She’s proud of herself for making her own mask – she revels in the privacy it gives her – and all the activity is keeping her sane. She isn’t sitting inside bored. She is in her own real-life video game, challenging herself to keep clear of obstacles (other people) and collect items. All her grocery store trips have made her an expert player – she knows when and where to shop, she knows when each store is stocking shelves and when the line will be the shortest. She has everything she needs. She has toilet paper.
She sent me three rolls.
Maria Sestito is a former Register reporter and current student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Jersey Girl runs every other Sunday. Follow Maria on Twitter @RiaSestito or email her at ria.sestito@gmail.com
